The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful game consoles in history, but while Nintendo has released a few different versions of the Switch since the first model began shipping in 2017, every version has had the same NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor, which puts a bit of a bottleneck on the graphics capabilities of Switch games.

Now evidence is starting to mount that a next-gen NVIDIA Tegra chip with 10 times the graphics performance could be in the works. While it’s unclear if or when Nintendo will launch a next-gen Switch, there’s a good chance it’ll be powered by the new Tegra239 processor with 2048 CUDA cores and up to 4 TFLOPs of performance.

Nintendo’s next-gen Switch could be powered by a Tegra239 processor with 8 ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and NVIDIA Ampere graphics that could deliver 10X better performance than the Tegra X1 used in the original Switch. https://t.co/YpR6U3rzWj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 21, 2022

This DIY eReader not only has physical page turn buttons… but they’re made from mechanical keyboard key switches. The four keys are paired with a 3.7 inch non-touch ePaper display, a battery, and custom software for reading EPUB books. https://t.co/QH9pBNTMuZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 21, 2022

Google will require devices shipping with Android 13 to support “seamless” firmware updates & virtual A/B partitions (update download and install in the background and launch after a quick reboot). Some OEMs have done this for years., others have held out. https://t.co/dUjKZUwedj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 21, 2022

windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25206 for the Dev Channel brings a new “open with” dialog box, support for dynamic refresh rates on 120+ Hz external displays, cloud file activity in File Explorer Home search results and more. https://t.co/BQMGvL23om — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 21, 2022

Amazon says the new Fire HD 8 offers 30% better performance than the 2020 model. Now we have more details: it moves from a MT8168 chip (4 x Cortex-A53 cores * Mali-G52 3EE MC1 GPU) to MT8169A (6 x Cortex-A55 & Mali-G52 2EE MC2). https://t.co/mHbr42AX4n pic.twitter.com/PQNFVXp7w8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 21, 2022

We’re excited to announce the release of GNOME 43! Thanks to the hard work of our community of contributors, #GNOME43 brings a redesigned system settings menu, a new Device Security page, improvements to many core apps, and more! https://t.co/LkqalizRqP#GNOME #ReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/YRv9kvxelQ — GNOME (@gnome) September 21, 2022

Coming soon: the V853 Dev Board, an open source dev kit with an Arm Cortex-A7 core, a RISC-V E907 core, a 1-TOPS NPU, a 7-inch LCD screen, two cameras, and everything else your AI-vision application might require. More details and sign up for updates ⬇️https://t.co/2e6EMZSfwb pic.twitter.com/EzIccDumNU — Crowd Supply (@crowd_supply) September 21, 2022

