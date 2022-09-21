The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful game consoles in history, but while Nintendo has released a few different versions of the Switch since the first model began shipping in 2017, every version has had the same NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor, which puts a bit of a bottleneck on the graphics capabilities of Switch games.

Now evidence is starting to mount that a next-gen NVIDIA Tegra chip with 10 times the graphics performance could be in the works. While it’s unclear if or when Nintendo will launch a next-gen Switch, there’s a good chance it’ll be powered by the new Tegra239 processor with 2048 CUDA cores and up to 4 TFLOPs of performance.

Nintendo Switch OLED (with a 2015 NVIDIA Tegra X1 chip)

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

