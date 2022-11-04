Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Microsoft’s new Windows Dev Kit 2023 is a $600 mini PC with 32GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to date… but it’s still not as fast as a 2-year old Mac Mini, and reviews of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 5G tablet (with the same processor) suggest that Windows on ARM still struggles to compete with Windows on x86, especially when running apps that aren’t compiled to run natively on ARM-based processors.

Microsoft Windows Dev Kit 2023

But Qualcomm has big plans for the future of Windows on Snapdragon. The chip maker is already one of the biggest players in the smartphone space, but last year Qualcomm acquired a startup called NUVIA to ramp up its work in the PC space.

All of the Snapdragon chips designed for Windows PCs to date are based on technology from before the NUVIA acquisition. But that could change in the next few years, and in this week’s earnings call, Qualcomm officials suggested that 2024 will be a big year for Windows on Snapdragon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

