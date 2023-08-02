Amazon announced last year that it would pull the plug on its Amazon Drive cloud storage service at the end of 2023. But as the deadline approaches, the company has revealed that it won’t just delete all the files you may have uploaded to the service… instead it’ll move them over to Amazon Photos, a service that isn’t going anywhere. That way you can still access and download your files even after Amazon Drive shuts down.

In other tech news from around the web, Raspberry Pi hardware has largely been unobtanium over the past few years. But that’s starting to change. And Google appears to be preparing a change that will let Chromebooks receive browser updates independently of operating system updates (which could pave the way for quicker, more frequent updates as well as longer-term support).

As promised late last year, Raspberry Pi shipments to vendors has increased substantially in recent weeks, which means you can now actually find the RPi 4 Model B in stock for list prices. RPI Zero 2 W and CM4 are another story though.

Amazon Drive might be going away, but uploaded files will still be available [@[email protected]]

Amazon Drive is shutting down on December 31, but the company has announced it won’t delete all your files. Instead they’ll be accessible via Amazon Photos. You probably won’t be able to upload new non-photo files though.

ChromeOS is an operating system designed around a web browser. But over the years it’s picked up a bunch of other features. So Google has been working to separate the browser from the OS in order to deliver updates more frequently. The change could take effect when ChromeOS 116 rolls out later this month.

Intel has added two new laptop GPUs to its Arc Alchemist graphics family. The Arc A530M and A570M are designed for mid-range gaming laptops and feature ACM-G12 architecture.

Microsoft is bringing a preview of the Vulkan graphics API to the Windows Subsystem for Android, starting with the latest WSA preview build. This should bring better graphics performance for Android games and other apps on Windows 11 PCs.

Windows Copilot Preview is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest update also brings support for Voice Access to the Lock screen, screen casting improvements, and other changes.

