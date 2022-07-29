Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is pulling the plug on Amazon Drive, a cloud storage service that the company first launched in 2011, when it was known as Amazon Cloud Drive.

Existing users will no longer be able to upload files to Amazon Drive starting January 31, 2023. And the service will shut down entirely on December 31, 2023. So if you have any files stored only on Amazon Drive, you’ll want to download them or move them to another cloud storage service by then… unless the only files you care about are photos or videos. Because those have already been migrated to Amazon’s other cloud storage service: Amazon Photos.

Amazon Photos, which is designed specifically as a photo and video backup and sharing service, will continue to existing indefinitely. Anyone with an Amazon account gets 5GB of free storage space for videos. And all Amazon Prime members get unlimited, full-resolution photo storage.

Folks who need more space for videos can pay:

100GB for $2/month or $20/year

1TB for $7/month or $60/year

2TB for $12/month or $120/year

There are also options to pay for even more video storage, but only if you foot the bill for an annual plan, as monthly options aren’t available above 2TB. Price range from $180/year for 3TB of storage to $1800/year for 30TB.

Or, of course, you could migrate to one of the dozens of other cloud storage services including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, OneDrive, or others.

As for Amazon Drive, it starts its slow fade into oblivion this fall. Amazon says it will remove the Amazon Drive apps from the iOS and Android app stores October 31, 2022.

You can find more details in the Amazon Drive Deprecation FAQ.