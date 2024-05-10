Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Google TV is an Android-based operating system designed to let you stream content from the internet, play games, or run apps on a TV. And most devices that ship with Google TV software are either smart TVs or small boxes designed to be plugged into your TV.

The Homatics Pocket TV is something a little different: it’s a portable Google TV device that’s small enough to fit in your pocket. The remote control is built right into the device. And thanks to a built-in battery you can use it anywhere without plugging it into a power outlet. The only thing you need to add is a display. While you could probably plug this thing into a TV, the Pocket TV is designed as a companion for RayNeo’s XR glasses, which the company claims gives you a virtual big screen display.

The Pocket TV is smaller than most modern smartphones, at 130 x 61 x 23mm (5.1″ x 2.4″ x 0.9″). And it’s got the guts of a pretty decent Google TV media streamer, including:

Processor : Amlogic S905Y4 (4 x Cortex-A35 CPU cores, Mali-G31MP2 graphics)

: Amlogic S905Y4 (4 x Cortex-A35 CPU cores, Mali-G31MP2 graphics) RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Storage : 64GB eMMC + microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

: 64GB eMMC + microSD card reader (up to 2TB) Ports : 1 x USB Type-C for charging + 1 x mini HDMI 2,1 for video output

: 1 x USB Type-C for charging + 1 x mini HDMI 2,1 for video output Wireless: WiFi 6

The device supports 4K video, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DTS and Dolby Audio.

But since it’s a portable device, it also has a few features you don’t often find in a Google TV device including a 6,500 mAh battery that offers up to 7 hours of continuous use, 5.5 hours of video playback, or up to 9 days of standby time. The Pocket TV also supports reverse charging, allowing you to use the portable device as a power bank for charging your phones or other gadgets while you’re watching videos.

There’s also a built-in remote control for navigation, and an “air mouse” feature that makes use of integrated 9-axis IMU sensors.

With a mini HDMI port, you could use the Pocket TV with just about any display. But it’s really going to be most useful with portable displays, which is where its compact, all-in-one design really shines. The ability to use the device without plugging into a wall outlet or even using a separate remote control makes it an ideal solution for use with portable monitors, projectors, or virtual/augmented reality glasses.

And that last one is really what the Pocket TV is designed for. It’s made by SEI Robotics through a partnership with RayNeo, a TCL spinoff that makes AR/XR glasses like the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses which feature a pair of 120 Hz micro LED displays that let you view 1080p video on a screen that looks like a 201 inch display viewed from 6 meters (about 20 feet) away.

Those glasses have a list price of $379, but they’re available from Amazon for $50 off at time of publication.

Meanwhile the Pocket TV is expected to sell for $179 when it goes on sale at the RayNeo Amazon store later this month. That makes it more expensive than most other media streaming devices on the market, even though it has the same processor as Walmart’s $20 Onn 4K media streamer. But the Homatics Pocket TV has more RAM, more storage, faster WiFi, and far more portability than the Onn 4K Google TV box.

via RayNeo press release, SEI Robotics press release, and NotebookCheck

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.