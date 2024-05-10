The System76 Darter Pro is a thin and light laptop from Linux PC maker System76, which has been offering versions of the Darter Pro since 2019.

System76 is now taking pre-orders for the 2024 model… or I should say models, because the laptop now comes in two sizes: 14 inches or 16 inches. Prices start at $1199 and $1268, respectively.

Those starting prices will get you a laptop with a FHD+ display, an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 500GB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD, and a choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS pre-installed.

But you can also upgrade the processor, memory, and storage. System76 offers an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor option for both screen sizes, up to a 4TB SSD, and up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

Users can also bring their own memory and storage upgrades, as the system ahs two SODIMM slots for RAM and two M.2 slots for PCIe NVMe storage.

Other features include a 1MP/720p webcam, stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, a 73 Wh battery and 90W USB-C power adapter, plus a set of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The notebook also supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity.

System76 says Darter Pro models with a 14 inch screen measure 317 x 235 x 18mm (12.5″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″) and have a starting weight of 1.46 kg (3.22 pounds), while the 16 inch model is a 358 x 259 x 18mm (14.1″ x 10.2″ x 0.7″) laptop that starts at 1.75 kg (3.86 pounds).

Both have 1920 x 1200 pixel displays with a matte finish.

via @system76 and Linuxiac

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.