Google’s first tablet in years is now available, and it’s… a different kind of tablet from the Nexus devices the company had released in the past.

After going up for pre-order in May for $499 and up, the Pixel Tablet is now shipping to customers and the first reviews are in. For the most part they’re reasonably positive… but they also largely focus on what makes Google’s tablet different from most others: it’s not just a tablet, but also a smart display.

The Pixel Tablet features a 10.95 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs the latest version of Android, which has been optimized for better multitasking and Google has updated many of its apps to play better with tablet-sized screens.

But instead of bundling the tablet with a keyboard, case, or stylus, Google ships the tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock that basically transforms the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub-like device when docked.

You can buy a third-party keyboard (the tablet should work with most Bluetooth keyboards) or stylus (it supports USI 2.0 pens). But Google doesn’t offer any first-party versions of those accessories, suggesting that the company isn’t marketing the Pixel Tablet as a productivity device. And I guess that makes sense, since the company has always insisted that’s what ChromeOS is for, not Android.

The tablet should be able to handle most basic tasks when used as a standalone device. It has enough memory, storage, and processing power for most Android apps. There are 8MP front and rear cameras for snapping photos or making video calls. And the side-mounted fingerprint sensor should let you quickly unlock the tablet.

But place it in the dock and the tablet adopts a Nest Hub-like user interface that lets you view a clock, photos, weather forecasts, or other data at a glance. It can also tap into the 43.5mm speaker to play music or respond to voice questions and commands delivered via Google Assistant.

The tablet is held in place magnetically when docked, and it charges at up to 15 watts via the pogo pin connection between the dock and tablet. You can also charge the Pixel Tablet with a USB-C charger, but Google doesn’t include a charger or USB cable in the box, so you’ll need to supply your own.

When docked you can also use the tablet for video calls: there’s a green indicator light next to the front camera that lets you know when it’s active, and the front camera supports portrait mode and auto-framing when used with Google Meet. The tablet has 3 microphones and four speakers.

Other features include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and an Ultra-Wideband chip (that’s not currently used, but which Google says may be activated in the future).

The Pixel Tablet supports Chromecast functions, allowing you to send content to the tablet from other devices… but only when it’s docked. You can’t use it as a target in tablet mode.

Prices start at $499 for a Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage, but you can also pay $599 for a 256GB model if you need the extra space – Google’s tablet does not have a microSD card. The tablet is available in three color options: porcelain, hazel, and rose.

Or if you’re trying to decide whether to pull the trigger, you can check out some of the first reviews:

