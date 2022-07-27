MS Ignite is Microsoft’s annual conference for developers and IT pros, and the company has announced that this year’s version will take place October 12 – 14, and it’ll be the company’s first in-person conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There may be some news in October for folks who aren’t developers or IT professionals though. Rumor has it that the company will use the event to debut some next-gen Surface products almost exactly ten years after launching the first Surface tablet.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Microsoft will reportedly launch new Surface hardware during the MS Ignite event in October to mark the 10th-anniversary of the first Surface tablet. https://t.co/d9yiJozArv — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 27, 2022

Google previews new features coming to Chrome OS in the next few months, including video editing in Google Photos, PDF editing in the Gallery app, and a LumaFusion multitrack video editor for more professional movie making. https://t.co/KS3MiqSKlR

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 27, 2022

It keeps getting pushed back… Because while nobody likes third party cookies, nobody’s particularly fond of Google’s alternatives either. https://t.co/LRPvHU3TPf — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 27, 2022

Google Play has announced a bunch of policy changes that will take effect later this year, prohibiting unexpected interstitial ads, requiring FLAG_SECURE to be respected, restricting which apps can use VPNService, and more. Here’s a summary:

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 27, 2022

Spotify stops manufacturing Car Thing, the company’s accessory designed to make it easier to stream music from the service in an automobile, just five months after giving it a wide launch. Existing devices should continue working (for now). https://t.co/77wNi4oPny — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) July 27, 2022

big stack of hacks = working orientation sensor on the @shiftphones SHIFT6mq with #Linux mainline #linuxmobile (video shows orientation working on a 6mq, the phone rotates :o) this relies on some impressive hacks and ONLY works because there is no secureboot. wont work on op6! pic.twitter.com/8dXulT3NGY

— caleb (@calebccff) July 26, 2022

