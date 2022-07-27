MS Ignite is Microsoft’s annual conference for developers and IT pros, and the company has announced that this year’s version will take place October 12 – 14, and it’ll be the company’s first in-person conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There may be some news in October for folks who aren’t developers or IT professionals though. Rumor has it that the company will use the event to debut some next-gen Surface products almost exactly ten years after launching the first Surface tablet.

The Microsoft Surface RT turns 10 this fall

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.