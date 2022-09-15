You can charge a growing number of laptops using a USB Type-C wall charger. But up until recently, most of those chargers topped out at charging speeds under 100 watts, which meant you couldn’t use them with higher-power notebooks like the latest MacBook Pro 16.

But now a handful of companies have begun selling 140W USB-C chargers, which means you can use these third-party accessories to charge Apple’s laptops (and many Windows notebooks). And unlike the official MacBook charger, some of these new adapters feature compact designs for easy travel or multiple ports so you can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop at the same time.

While 140W chargers are a nice step up, things probably aren’t going to stop there. Earlier this year we saw the launch of the first USB Type-C cables capable of 240W charging… we’re just still waiting for AC adapters that can crank out that much power.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that these chargers ain’t cheap. Prices start at around $130 so far… but that will probably (hopefully) change as competition heats up in this space.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

