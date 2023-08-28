Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A month after Sipeed began selling the tiny Lichee Pi 4A computer powered by a removable computer module with a RISC-V processor, the company is expanding the ecosystem.

Now that little module that looks like a stick of RAM, can be used in a cluster board, a tablet, or a mini-laptop.

The laptop, in particular, looks kind of familiar, because it seems like Sipeed has repurposed an existing design that Chinese PC makers have been using for a few years. But under the hood, the upcoming Lichee Console 4A is a brand new mini-laptop.

Like all members of the Lichee Pi 4A family, the little laptop is powered by an LM4A module, which have a processor, memory, and built-in storage. The processor is an Alibabab TH1520 chip, which features four XuanTie C910 RISC-V processor cores capable of speeds up to 1.85 GHz.

The version of the module used in the mini-laptop also has 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, but Sipeed says there’s also an M.2 slot that you can use to add a faster, higher-capacity SSD.

The Lichee Console 4A has a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touch display, a 72-key keyboard with a “RedPoint” stick in the middle, which appears to be a knockoff of Lenovo’s “TrackPoint” pointing stick, and an aluminum alloy case.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x mini HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

There’s also support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and the system is powered by a 3,000 mAh/7.6V battery. The Lichee Console 4A measures 180 x 140 x 20mm (7.1″ x 5.5″ x 0.8″) and weighs 650 grams (1.4 pounds).

According to Sipeed, it can run Linux-based operating systems including Debian and PolyOS and supports VSCode. In case the “console” in the name wasn’t a giveaway, Sipeed appears to be positioning the little laptop as a devices for developers, hackers, RISC-V enthusiasts, and early adopters though.

RISC-V is still a relatively new architecture, and while there are a growing number of developers porting apps and operating systems to support RISC-V chips, I wouldn’t expect the same level of compatibility or performance as you’d get from similar hardware with an Intel, AMD, or ARM-based processor.

That said, the Lichee Console 4A could be an interesting platform for RISC-V developers looking for a device with a built-in keyboard, screen, and touchpad that can be used to test or even write software. Or you could use it as a dumb terminal for remote access to cloud or local network systems.

Sipeed hasn’t said exactly when the Lichee Console 4A will ship yet, but it’s expected to cost “about $300,” and the company is taking reservations via PayPal and WeChat. Customers are asked to put down a $10 deposit via PayPal or ￥50 via WeChat, and when the mini-laptop is available for pre-order, customers who paid those deposits will get $20 or ￥100 off the list price, respectively.

You can keep an eye on the Sipeed store at AliExpress for availability details, or visit Sipeed’s website to put down a deposit.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.