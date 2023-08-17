Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The LG StanbyME GO is a 27 inch TV with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 20-watt, 4-channel speakers, and LG’s smart TV software based on webOS. It’s also a portable TV that comes in a briefcase, has a stand that lets you position the screen for use in a variety of situations, and a battery good for up to 3 hours of use on the go.

LG launched its TV-in-a-briefcase in South Korea earlier this year, and now it’s coming to the US. It’s up for pre-order from LG or B&H for just under $1,000 and coming soon to Amazon. The LG StanbyME Go should begin shipping to customers in September.

The TV’s stand allows you to open the suitcase and then adjust the height or angle of the display. You can even flip it 90 degrees for use in portrait orientation.

You can control the TV with a wireless remote or by voice, but it’s also a touchscreen display, allowing to use the screen like a great big tablet.

Other features include HDMI and USB ports for input, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and AirPlay 2, and Dolby Vision.

Positioned as a TV you can take anywhere, I suppose it would be a better option for family movie night while camping than a smaller laptop or tablet screen. But this still seems like a very niche device.

