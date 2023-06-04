A few years ago LG introduced a 27 inch portable display-on-a-stand, called the LG StanbyMe, that’s basically a cross between a smart TV, a tablet, and some sort of portable kiosk system, I guess. It’s apparently an okay TV, but the stand really is something of a selling point by making the battery-powered screen work in a variety of situations around the house or office.

Now LG has introduced a new model that’s meant to be used anywhere. It’s called the LG StanbyMe Go (27LX5) and it’s basically a 27 inch touchscreen display packed in a briefcase. There’s still a stand that lets you adjust the display’s angle, height, and orientation. But say goodbye to the wheels and hello to the case.

Inside that briefcase you’ll find a 27 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a stand that lets you adjust the height and angle of the screen (or even flip it 90 degrees for use in portrait orientation), and 20-watt, 4-channel speakers. There’s also a compartment for holding a remote control, charging cable, and other accessories.

The system has a built-in battery that should be good for up to 3 hours of use.

LG says you can also leave the screen lying flat inside the case to play games or use other touchscreen apps. The system runs LG’s webOS smart TV software and also supports Apple’s AirPlay and Android screen mirroring. There’s also support for voice controls for things like searching or changing channels.

The StanbyMe Go supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, and the system is MIL-STD-810H tsted for shock, drop, dust, and vibration resistance, among other things.

The case measures 670 x 433 x 119mm (26″ x 17″ x 4.7″) when closed, making it rather large by briefcase standards. maybe it’s more like a small suitcase with a carrying handle. But it’s still a lot easier to transport than most 27 inch screens.

When opened with the display positioned in portrait orientation, the StanbyMe Go is 729mm (28 inches) high from the bottom of the case to the top of the screen.

via Korea Bizwire

