The LG gram SuperSlim is a laptop that lives up to its name… and then some. It measures less than a half inch thick and weighs less than 2.2 pounds. But the notebook doesn’t skimp on features like a premium display or high-performance processor.

LG’s new SuperSlim laptop has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display and an Intel Core i7-1360P processor. First revealed during CES in January, the LG gram SuperSlim is now available for $1700 and up.

The laptop has undergone a slight name change – it had previously been called the LG Gram Ultraslim. But the basic idea is the same: this thing is way more compact than you’d expect a 15.6 inch notebook to be.

It measures 14″ x 8.95″ x 0.43″ at its thinnest point and 0.49 inches at its thickest. But LG still managed to pack a 60 Wh battery into the chassis, as well as stereo 2-wattt speakers and a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 x USB4 Gen 3 x 2 Type-C port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

You can use the Thunderbolt ports for charging, data, or a display, while the USB4 port supports power and data but not video.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, LPDDR5-6000 dual-channel memory and an M.2 slot for PCI NVMe storage. The laptop has a backlit keyboard with a number pad on the right side and a 1080p webcam and IR camera with support for face recognition.

LG is offering two configurations to customers in the US: for $1700 you can pick up a model with a Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage or you can spend $2000 to get a Core i7-1360P/32GB/1TB model.

As part of a launch promotion, LG is also throwing in a free 16 inch portable monitor (worth $350) for customers who purchase an LG gram SuperSlim by May 14, 2023.