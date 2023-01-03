The LG Gram line of laptops get their name from their extraordinary lightweight design, with some models weighing as little as 1 kilogram (about 2.2 pounds). In the years since LG launched the first LG Gram the company has expanded the family to include models with larger displays, convertible tablet-style designs, discrete graphics, and other features that add a little weight.

But the 2023 LG Gram lineup still includes several models with starting weights of 1 kilogram or less. And even the heaviest models are still pretty compact, weighing less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds). All told, LG is plans to launch at least nine new LG Gram laptops this year, all powered by 28-watt Intel Raptor Lake-P processors.

The new models have screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches and some of the larger models are available with optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile graphics.

LG is also adding a few new segments to the lineup this year. The new LG Gram Ultralsim, for example is a new 15.6 inch model that weighs 2.2 pounds, has a FHD OLED display and a body that measures just 11mm (0.43 inches) thick at its thinnest point.

The LG Gram Style laptops feature high-resolution OLED displays with high screen refresh rates. Available with either a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz or 16 inch, 3200 x 2000 pixel 120 Hz display, these laptops are still pretty slim, at 15.9mm (0.63 inches) thick.

Other models include the LG Gram 2-in-1 convertible notebooks with 14 or 16 inch displays and the mainstream LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 laptops. Specs for each are listed below.

LG Gram Ultraslim, Style, and 2-in-1 specs

LG gram Ultraslim

(15Z90RT) LG gram Style

(16Z90RS) LG gram Style

(14Z90RS) LG gram 2-in-1

(16T90R) LG gram 2-in-1

(14T90R) Display

Size 15.6-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD FHD

(1,920 x 1,080) OLED WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning®Gorilla Glass®Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 400nit 400nit 400nit 350nit 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz 60Hz 60Hz Weight 998g 1,230g 999g 1,480g 1,250g Size 356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99

-12.55mm 355.1 x 241.3 x

15.9mm 311.6 x

213.9 x

15.9 mm 356.6 x

248.3 x

16.95mm 314 x

219.5 x

16.75mm Battery 60Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 3.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-810H Military Standard I/O Port 2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2,

Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

PCmover Professional,

OLED Care LG Smart Assistant,

LG Glance by Mirametrix®,

PCmover Professional LG Smart Assistant

LG Glance by Mirametrix®,

PCmover Professional,

Wacom notes,

Bamboo Paper

LG Pen Settings Webcam FHD IR Camera Accessory – – – LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)

USB-C to HDMI adapter

LG Gram specs

LG gram 17

(17Z90R) LG gram 16

(16Z90R) LG gram 15

(15Z90R) LG gram 14

(14Z90R) Display

Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA

(2,560 x 1,600) IPS FHD

(1,920 x 1,080) IPS WUXGA

(1,920 x 1,200) IPS Brightness (Typ.) 350nit / 400nit (VRR) Refresh Rate 31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal) 60Hz 60Hz Weight 1,350g (iGPU)

1,450g (dGPU) 1,199g (iGPU)

1,299g (dGPU) 1,140g 999g Size 378.8 x 258.8

x 17.8mm 355.1 x 242.3

x 16.8mm 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm 312 x 213.9 x

16.8 mm Battery 80Wh (iGPU)

90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh (iGPU)

90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 1.5W x 2 1.5W x 2 Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor

