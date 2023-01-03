The LG Gram line of laptops get their name from their extraordinary lightweight design, with some models weighing as little as 1 kilogram (about 2.2 pounds). In the years since LG launched the first LG Gram the company has expanded the family to include models with larger displays, convertible tablet-style designs, discrete graphics, and other features that add a little weight.

But the 2023 LG Gram lineup still includes several models with starting weights of 1 kilogram or less. And even the heaviest models are still pretty compact, weighing less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds). All told, LG is plans to launch at least nine new LG Gram laptops this year, all powered by 28-watt Intel Raptor Lake-P processors.

LG Gram Ultraslim

The new models have screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches and some of the larger models are available with optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile graphics.

LG is also adding a few new segments to the lineup this year. The new LG Gram Ultralsim, for example is a new 15.6 inch model that weighs 2.2 pounds, has a FHD OLED display and a body that measures just 11mm (0.43 inches) thick at its thinnest point.

The LG Gram Style laptops feature high-resolution OLED displays with high screen refresh rates. Available with either a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz or 16 inch, 3200 x 2000 pixel 120 Hz display, these laptops are still pretty slim, at 15.9mm (0.63 inches) thick.

Other models include the LG Gram 2-in-1 convertible notebooks with 14 or 16 inch displays and the mainstream LG Gram 141516, and 17 laptops. Specs for each are listed below.

LG Gram Ultraslim, Style, and 2-in-1 specs

　LG gram Ultraslim
(15Z90RT)		LG gram Style
(16Z90RS)		LG gram Style
(14Z90RS)		LG gram 2-in-1
(16T90R)		LG gram 2-in-1
(14T90R)
Display
Size		15.6-inch16-inch14-inch16-inch14-inch
LCDFHD
(1,920 x 1,080) OLED		WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLEDWQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLEDWQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,
Corning®Gorilla Glass®Victus®		WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla Glass®
Victus®
Brightness (Typ.)400nit400nit400nit350nit350nit
Refresh Rate60Hz120Hz90Hz60Hz60Hz
Weight998g1,230g999g1,480g1,250g
Size356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99
-12.55mm		355.1 x 241.3 x
15.9mm		311.6 x
213.9 x
15.9 mm		356.6 x
248.3 x
16.95mm		314 x
219.5 x
16.75mm
Battery60Wh80Wh72Wh80Wh72Wh
CPUIntel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
GPUIntel Iris Xe Graphics
Memory8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
Speakers2.0W x 23.0W x 22.0W x 22.0W x 22.0W x 2
DurabilityMIL-810H Military Standard
I/O Port2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2,
Micro SD, H/P
SoftwareLG Smart Assistant
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
PCmover Professional,
OLED Care		LG Smart Assistant,
LG Glance by Mirametrix®,
PCmover Professional		LG Smart Assistant
LG Glance by Mirametrix®,
PCmover Professional,
Wacom notes,
Bamboo Paper
LG Pen Settings
WebcamFHD IR Camera
AccessoryLG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)
USB-C to HDMI adapter

LG Gram specs

　LG gram 17
(17Z90R)		LG gram 16
(16Z90R)		LG gram 15
(15Z90R)		LG gram 14
(14Z90R)
Display
Size		17-inch16-inch15.6-inch14-inch
LCDWQXGA
(2,560 x 1,600) IPS		WQXGA
(2,560 x 1,600) IPS		FHD
(1,920 x 1,080) IPS		WUXGA
(1,920 x 1,200) IPS
Brightness (Typ.)350nit / 400nit (VRR)
Refresh Rate31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal)60Hz60Hz
Weight1,350g (iGPU)
1,450g (dGPU)		1,199g (iGPU)
1,299g (dGPU)		1,140g999g
Size378.8 x 258.8
x 17.8mm		355.1 x 242.3
x 16.8mm		356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm312 x 213.9 x
16.8 mm
Battery80Wh (iGPU)
90Wh (dGPU)		80Wh (iGPU)
90Wh (dGPU)		80Wh72Wh
CPUIntel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
Memory8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
Speakers2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)1.5W x 21.5W x 2
DurabilityMIL-STD-810G
I/O Port*2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
SoftwareLG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional
WebcamFull HD Webcam with IR Sensor

press release

