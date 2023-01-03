The LG Gram line of laptops get their name from their extraordinary lightweight design, with some models weighing as little as 1 kilogram (about 2.2 pounds). In the years since LG launched the first LG Gram the company has expanded the family to include models with larger displays, convertible tablet-style designs, discrete graphics, and other features that add a little weight.
But the 2023 LG Gram lineup still includes several models with starting weights of 1 kilogram or less. And even the heaviest models are still pretty compact, weighing less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds). All told, LG is plans to launch at least nine new LG Gram laptops this year, all powered by 28-watt Intel Raptor Lake-P processors.
The new models have screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches and some of the larger models are available with optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile graphics.
LG is also adding a few new segments to the lineup this year. The new LG Gram Ultralsim, for example is a new 15.6 inch model that weighs 2.2 pounds, has a FHD OLED display and a body that measures just 11mm (0.43 inches) thick at its thinnest point.
The LG Gram Style laptops feature high-resolution OLED displays with high screen refresh rates. Available with either a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz or 16 inch, 3200 x 2000 pixel 120 Hz display, these laptops are still pretty slim, at 15.9mm (0.63 inches) thick.
Other models include the LG Gram 2-in-1 convertible notebooks with 14 or 16 inch displays and the mainstream LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 laptops. Specs for each are listed below.
LG Gram Ultraslim, Style, and 2-in-1 specs
|LG gram Ultraslim
(15Z90RT)
|LG gram Style
(16Z90RS)
|LG gram Style
(14Z90RS)
|LG gram 2-in-1
(16T90R)
|LG gram 2-in-1
(14T90R)
|Display
Size
|15.6-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|LCD
|FHD
(1,920 x 1,080) OLED
|WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED
|WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED
|WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,
Corning®Gorilla Glass®Victus®
|WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla Glass®
Victus®
|Brightness (Typ.)
|400nit
|400nit
|400nit
|350nit
|350nit
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|120Hz
|90Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Weight
|998g
|1,230g
|999g
|1,480g
|1,250g
|Size
|356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99
-12.55mm
|355.1 x 241.3 x
15.9mm
|311.6 x
213.9 x
15.9 mm
|356.6 x
248.3 x
16.95mm
|314 x
219.5 x
16.75mm
|Battery
|60Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Memory
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
|Speakers
|2.0W x 2
|3.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|Durability
|MIL-810H Military Standard
|I/O Port
|2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2,
Micro SD, H/P
|Software
|LG Smart Assistant
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
PCmover Professional,
OLED Care
|LG Smart Assistant,
LG Glance by Mirametrix®,
PCmover Professional
|LG Smart Assistant
LG Glance by Mirametrix®,
PCmover Professional,
Wacom notes,
Bamboo Paper
LG Pen Settings
|Webcam
|FHD IR Camera
|Accessory
|–
|–
|–
|LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)
USB-C to HDMI adapter
LG Gram specs
|LG gram 17
(17Z90R)
|LG gram 16
(16Z90R)
|LG gram 15
(15Z90R)
|LG gram 14
(14Z90R)
|Display
Size
|17-inch
|16-inch
|15.6-inch
|14-inch
|LCD
|WQXGA
(2,560 x 1,600) IPS
|WQXGA
(2,560 x 1,600) IPS
|FHD
(1,920 x 1,080) IPS
|WUXGA
(1,920 x 1,200) IPS
|Brightness (Typ.)
|350nit / 400nit (VRR)
|Refresh Rate
|31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal)
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Weight
|1,350g (iGPU)
1,450g (dGPU)
|1,199g (iGPU)
1,299g (dGPU)
|1,140g
|999g
|Size
|378.8 x 258.8
x 17.8mm
|355.1 x 242.3
x 16.8mm
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm
|312 x 213.9 x
16.8 mm
|Battery
|80Wh (iGPU)
90Wh (dGPU)
|80Wh (iGPU)
90Wh (dGPU)
|80Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
|Memory
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
|Speakers
|2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
|2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
|1.5W x 2
|1.5W x 2
|Durability
|MIL-STD-810G
|I/O Port*
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
|Software
|LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional
|Webcam
|Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor