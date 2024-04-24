HMD Global has been the company responsible for pretty much every Nokia-branded smartphone that’s hit the streets since 2017. But earlier this year the company hinted that it was going to start producing some phones that would be sold under its own brand.

Now the first of those phones have arrived. Unfortunately they’re not as exciting as the HMD Fusion modular smartphone that the company teased in march. Instead the HMD Pulse line of phones are a set of three budget devices for the European market that will sell for around €180 ($193) or less. There is one thing that makes these phones stand out though: they’re all designed to be relatively easy to repair.

Left to right: HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse+, HMD Pulse Pro

While Nokia used to be one of the biggest names in the cellphone world, that hasn’t been the case for years. Nokia sold its smartphone division to Microsoft in 2014 and licensed the Nokia name to HMD in 2016.

HMD generated some buzz with its first few devices by offering Android smartphones with decent features at affordable prices. But that’s not really enough to stand out these days. And the Nokia name doesn’t go as far as it once did.

With the licensing deal that allows HMD to use the Nokia name set to expire in a few years (unless it’s renewed), maybe the company figures it’s time to start building up its own brand recognition. Or maybe HMD does plan to renew that deal and continue offering Nokia-branded products for years to come… but also wants to use the HMD brand on some models to hedge its bets.

Either way, here’s an overview of the new HMD Pulse lineup:

HDM PulseHDM Pulse+HMD Pulse Pro
Display6.65 inches
1612 x 720 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
90 Hz
480 nits (typical)
ProcessorUnisoc T606
2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz
Mali-G57 MP1 graphics
RAM4GB6GB
Storage64GB
microSD card (up to 256GB)		128GB
microSD card (up to 256GB)
Rear Cameras13MP primary + secondary camera with auto-focus and LED flash50MP primary + secondary cameraswith auto-focus and LED flash50MP primary + 2MP depth
Autofocus, LED flash
Front cameras8MP50MP
Selfie gestures, night selfie, and selfie slow-mo modes
Battery5000 mAh
Replaceable
Charging 10W (wired)20W
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
Headphone jack
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
4G LTE
AudioMono speaker
Mono microphone
3.5mm audio jack
OSAndroid 14
2 major OS updates
3 years security updates
SecurityFingerprint sensor (side)
Face unlock
IP RatingIP522
Dimensions163.19 x 75.02 x 8.45mm163.19 x 75.02 x 8.55mm
Weight187 grams196 grams
PriceUK: £100
EU: €140		UK: £130
EU: €160		UK: ?
EU: €180

HMD has partnered with iFixit to develop self repair guides and sell self repair kits for frequently replaced components like batteries, displays, and ports.

While none of these phones will be sold in North America, HMD does plan to launch a self-branded device in the US. The company has also revealed that an HMD Vibe smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.56 inch 90 Hz display, a 4,000 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack is coming to the US in May for $149.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,545 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.