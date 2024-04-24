HMD Global has been the company responsible for pretty much every Nokia-branded smartphone that’s hit the streets since 2017. But earlier this year the company hinted that it was going to start producing some phones that would be sold under its own brand.

Now the first of those phones have arrived. Unfortunately they’re not as exciting as the HMD Fusion modular smartphone that the company teased in march. Instead the HMD Pulse line of phones are a set of three budget devices for the European market that will sell for around €180 ($193) or less. There is one thing that makes these phones stand out though: they’re all designed to be relatively easy to repair.

While Nokia used to be one of the biggest names in the cellphone world, that hasn’t been the case for years. Nokia sold its smartphone division to Microsoft in 2014 and licensed the Nokia name to HMD in 2016.

HMD generated some buzz with its first few devices by offering Android smartphones with decent features at affordable prices. But that’s not really enough to stand out these days. And the Nokia name doesn’t go as far as it once did.

With the licensing deal that allows HMD to use the Nokia name set to expire in a few years (unless it’s renewed), maybe the company figures it’s time to start building up its own brand recognition. Or maybe HMD does plan to renew that deal and continue offering Nokia-branded products for years to come… but also wants to use the HMD brand on some models to hedge its bets.

Either way, here’s an overview of the new HMD Pulse lineup:

HDM Pulse HDM Pulse+ HMD Pulse Pro Display 6.65 inches

1612 x 720 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

90 Hz

480 nits (typical) Processor Unisoc T606

2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz

Mali-G57 MP1 graphics RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB

microSD card (up to 256GB) 128GB

microSD card (up to 256GB) Rear Cameras 13MP primary + secondary camera with auto-focus and LED flash 50MP primary + secondary cameraswith auto-focus and LED flash 50MP primary + 2MP depth

Autofocus, LED flash Front cameras 8MP 50MP

Selfie gestures, night selfie, and selfie slow-mo modes Battery 5000 mAh

Replaceable Charging 10W (wired) 20W Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

Headphone jack

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

4G LTE Audio Mono speaker

Mono microphone

3.5mm audio jack OS Android 14

2 major OS updates

3 years security updates Security Fingerprint sensor (side)

Face unlock IP Rating IP522 Dimensions 163.19 x 75.02 x 8.45mm 163.19 x 75.02 x 8.55mm Weight 187 grams 196 grams Price UK: £100

EU: €140 UK: £130

EU: €160 UK: ?

EU: €180

HMD has partnered with iFixit to develop self repair guides and sell self repair kits for frequently replaced components like batteries, displays, and ports.

While none of these phones will be sold in North America, HMD does plan to launch a self-branded device in the US. The company has also revealed that an HMD Vibe smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.56 inch 90 Hz display, a 4,000 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack is coming to the US in May for $149.

