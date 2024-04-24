HMD Global has been the company responsible for pretty much every Nokia-branded smartphone that’s hit the streets since 2017. But earlier this year the company hinted that it was going to start producing some phones that would be sold under its own brand.
Now the first of those phones have arrived. Unfortunately they’re not as exciting as the HMD Fusion modular smartphone that the company teased in march. Instead the HMD Pulse line of phones are a set of three budget devices for the European market that will sell for around €180 ($193) or less. There is one thing that makes these phones stand out though: they’re all designed to be relatively easy to repair.
While Nokia used to be one of the biggest names in the cellphone world, that hasn’t been the case for years. Nokia sold its smartphone division to Microsoft in 2014 and licensed the Nokia name to HMD in 2016.
HMD generated some buzz with its first few devices by offering Android smartphones with decent features at affordable prices. But that’s not really enough to stand out these days. And the Nokia name doesn’t go as far as it once did.
With the licensing deal that allows HMD to use the Nokia name set to expire in a few years (unless it’s renewed), maybe the company figures it’s time to start building up its own brand recognition. Or maybe HMD does plan to renew that deal and continue offering Nokia-branded products for years to come… but also wants to use the HMD brand on some models to hedge its bets.
Either way, here’s an overview of the new HMD Pulse lineup:
|HDM Pulse
|HDM Pulse+
|HMD Pulse Pro
|Display
|6.65 inches
1612 x 720 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
90 Hz
480 nits (typical)
|Processor
|Unisoc T606
2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.6 GHz
Mali-G57 MP1 graphics
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
microSD card (up to 256GB)
|128GB
microSD card (up to 256GB)
|Rear Cameras
|13MP primary + secondary camera with auto-focus and LED flash
|50MP primary + secondary cameraswith auto-focus and LED flash
|50MP primary + 2MP depth
Autofocus, LED flash
|Front cameras
|8MP
|50MP
Selfie gestures, night selfie, and selfie slow-mo modes
|Battery
|5000 mAh
Replaceable
|Charging
|10W (wired)
|20W
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
Headphone jack
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
4G LTE
|Audio
|Mono speaker
Mono microphone
3.5mm audio jack
|OS
|Android 14
2 major OS updates
3 years security updates
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (side)
Face unlock
|IP Rating
|IP522
|Dimensions
|163.19 x 75.02 x 8.45mm
|163.19 x 75.02 x 8.55mm
|Weight
|187 grams
|196 grams
|Price
|UK: £100
EU: €140
|UK: £130
EU: €160
|UK: ?
EU: €180
HMD has partnered with iFixit to develop self repair guides and sell self repair kits for frequently replaced components like batteries, displays, and ports.
While none of these phones will be sold in North America, HMD does plan to launch a self-branded device in the US. The company has also revealed that an HMD Vibe smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.56 inch 90 Hz display, a 4,000 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack is coming to the US in May for $149.