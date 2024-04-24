A few weeks after rolling out a beta test of a feature that displays “recommendations to help you discover great apps from the Microsoft Store” in the Windows 11 Start Menu, Microsoft has announced that the feature has already graduated from beta and is now rolling out with the latest update to stable versions of Windows 11.

In other words, you may start seeing ads for apps in the Start Menu. Fortunately Microsoft makes it easy to disable this “feature.”

To be clear, I’m not actually sure if these are “ads” in the traditional sense. Microsoft says it’s only showing recommended apps “from a small set of curated developers,” but it’s unclear if those developers are paying for placement or if Microsoft is simply trying to highlight apps the company thinks you may be interested in as a way to get you to actually use the Microsoft Store.

Either way, the product placement is taking place in the “Recommendations” section of the Windows 11 Start Menu, where Microsoft normally tries to show recent or frequently used apps and files.

Don’t want to see listings for apps that aren’t installed on your device? Here’s how to disable the feature:

Open the Windows 11 Settings app .

. Navigate to the Personalization tab.

tab. Select the Start option.

option. Turn off the toggle marked “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more.

One thing to keep in mind is that this only applies to Windows 11 builds 22621.3527 and later. If you’re running an earlier build of Windows 11 then the toggle will be marked “Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps, and more,” and I’m not entirely sure if disabling it now will save you from seeing app ads if and when the update reaches your computer.

