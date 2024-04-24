Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus ROG Flow X13 is an unusual gaming laptop in that it’s a thin and light notebook with relatively powerful integrated graphics, and support for NVIDIA graphics – but the discrete GPU is optional. Entry-level models ship without discrete graphics, but all models can be used with an Asus ROG XG Mobile external graphics dock when you need the extra graphics performance.
Last summer Asus launched a version of this 2.9 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor for $1250 and up. But at the moment it’s available from Best Buy for just $700.
Keep in mind that adding an Asus ROG XG Mobile dock will drive up the price significantly – the current-gen model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics costs $2,000. But if you don’t need the eGPU, $700 is a pretty great price for thin and light 13.4 inch laptop with an FHD+ 120 Hz display and a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor.
