As laptops have gotten thinner and lighter, PC makers have moved away from including user-replaceable parts. The first to go were user-replaceable batteries, but a growing number of notebooks also have memory, and sometimes even storage, soldered to the motherboard.

But a key selling point for Lenovo’s new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 laptops is that they’re made to be easy (or at least easier) to repair. Not only are the battery, memory, and storage all easy to replace, but Lenovo partnered with iFixit to offer repair guides and videos, and the company plans to offer spare parts, allowing you to hang onto the same laptop for longer.

That user-replaceable battery isn’t quite as easy to access as the old-school laptop batteries that could be popped off without opening the case. So these batteries aren’t really designed to be swapped on the go. But Lenovo says there’s no glue or cables holding the batteries in place, which means that once the case is open, it should be easy to swap out an old battery for a new one, which could help breathe new life into an aging laptop.

With two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory and a PCIe 4.0 slot for storage, users can also replace or upgrade memory and storage. And the wireless card slot is also accessible.

According to iFixit, that brings the repairability score to 9 out of 10, which is up from 7 out of 10 for a Thinkpad T14 from a few years ago.

Other features are pretty standard fare for a ThinkPad T-series laptop, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Lenovo says the 14 inch model is available with Intel Core Ultra vPro (Meteor Lake) or AMD Ryzen 8040 (Hawk Point) processor options, up to a 2.8K OLED, 120 Hz display, and up to a 52.5 Wh battery, while the 16 inch model has a 4K OLED display and ships standard with a 52.5 Wh battery and an Intel Meteor Lake processor.

The notebooks feature Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard as well as a touchpad below it, but there’s a new feature that lets you double-tap the TrackPoint button to open a Quick Menu to access commonly used features like the mic and camera settings.

Lenovo also includes a “Communications Bar” style camera system, which juts out a bit from the top bezel to make room for a 5MP camera (with an optional IR camera) and dual noise-cancelling microphones. And the company says the laptops can leverage the neural processing units in the latest Intel or AMD processors for features like enhanced low-light video.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 Display 14 inches

Up to 2.8K OLED, 120 Hz, 400 nit 16 inches

4K OLED Processor Intel Core Ultra with vPro or AMD Ryzen 8040 Intel Core Ultra with vPro Graphics Up to Intel Arc or AMD Radeon 700M Up to Intel Arc RAM Up to 64GB

DDR5

Dual SODIMM Storage Up to 2TB

PCIe Gen 4×4 Audio 2 x speakers (Dolby)

2 x microphones 2 x speakers (Dolby Atmos)

2 x microphones Camera 5MP or 5MP + IR Battery 39.Wh or 52.5 Wh

User replaceable 52.5 Whr

User replaceable Ports 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt on Intel models)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x nano SIM (on models with cellular) Wireless Up to WiFi 7 or WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Up to 5G sub-6 GHz or 4G LTE Cat 6 Security Fingerprint sensor

IR camera (optional)

Camera privacy shutter Dimensions 316 x 224 x 18mm

12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ 360 x 252 x 24mm

14.2″ x 9.9″ x 0.9″ Starting weight 1.3 kg

2.9 pounds 1.63 kg

3.6 pounds)

