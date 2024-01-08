Lenovo is giving its Yoga line of thin and light laptops a 2024 makeover, with most models receiving shiny new Intel Meteor Lake chips, but at least one is getting an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor instead.

The newest flagships are the newest versions of the Yoga Pro 9i 16″ laptop and Yoga i9 14″ 2-in-1 notebook… because the Yoga name hasn’t automatically meant 360-degree convertible for the last few years. Only models with “2-in-1” in the name can actually bend over backward to become tablets. Other new models include the Yoga Pro 7/7i, Yoga Slim 7, and Yoga 7i 2-in-1, as well as a new Yoga Book 9i dual-screen convertible with a Meteor Lake processor.

Folks who want the biggest, highest-res display with the fastest refresh rate and the highest-performance graphics might want to check out the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16″) laptop, which supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5x memory, and ships standard with a 165 Hz, 3200 x 200 pixel IPS LCD display.

But the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ convertible might be a more flexible model, in more ways than one. It has a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a convertible tablet-style design and ships standard with a pressure-sensitive pen. It’s also thinner, lighter, and has a lower starting price. There are some down sides though: this model only features Intel Arc integrated graphics and tops out at 16GB of LPDDR4x memory.

The only new AMD-powered Yoga laptop that Lenovo is announcing this week is the new 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 clamshell-style notebook with a 180 degree hinge and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory.

Here’s a run-down of the new Lenovo Yoga lineup for the first half of 2024, not including the dual-screen model which stands out enough to get its own article.

Yoga Pro 9i (16″) Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14″) Yoga Pro 7i (14″) Yoga Pro 7 (14″) Yoga Slim 7 (14″) Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14″ and 16″) Display 16 inches

3200 x 2000 pixels

IPS LCD

165 Hz

Touch (optional)

150 degree hinge 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

OLED

120 Hz

Touch

360 degree hinge

Bundled with Lenovo Slim Pen 14.5 inches

3K 120 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch

2.8K 120 Hz OLED non-touch

2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte non-touch

180 degree hinge 14.5 inches

3K 120 Hz IPS LCD

2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte (non-touch)

2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch

180 degree hinge 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

OLED

60 Hz

Touch optional

180 degree hinge 14 inches 2.8K OLED 120 Hz

1920 x 1200 OLED 60 Hz

1920 x 1200 IPS LCD 60 Hz 16 inches 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD 60 Hz 360-degree hinge Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series Up to AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 U-series GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Arc (integrated) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Intel Arc (integrated) Intel Xe (integrated) Memory Up to 64GB

LPDDR5x Up to 16GB

LPDDR5x Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x Up to 16GB

LPDDR5X Up to 33GB

LPDDR5x Up to 16GB

LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe M.2 Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Up to 1TB

PCIe M.2 Up to 1TB

PCIe M.2 Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 14 inches 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 16 inches 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.1 WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 WiFi 6E

BT. 5.1 WiFi 6E

BT 5.1 WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 WiFi 6E

BT 5.2 Battery 84 Wh 75 Wh 73 Wh 73 Wh 65 Wh 71 Wh Webcam 5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter

ToF sensor

4 microphones 5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter

2 microphones FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter

ToF sensor

4 microphones FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter

ToF sensor

4 microphones FHW IR cam w/privacy Shutter

4 microphones 14 inches 1080p FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter 16 inches 2MP IR webcam w/privacy shutter Audio 6 speakers (4 back-to-back subwoofers)

Dolby Atmos 4 speakers (2 x 2 tweeters & 2 x 2W woofers)

Dolby Atmos 4 x 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos 4 x 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos 4 x speakers

Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos Dimensions 362 x 253 x 18mm

14.3″ x 10″ x 0.7″ 315 x 218 x 16mm

12.4″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″ 326 x 227 x 16mm

12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ 326 x 227 x 16mm

12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ 312 x 221 x 15mm

12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ 14 inches 318 x 222 x 17mm

12.5″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ 16 inches 362 x 250 x 17mm

14.3″ x 9.9″ x 0.7″ Weight 2.18 kg / 4.82 lbs 1.35 kg / 2.98 lbs 1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs 1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs 1.39kg / 3.06 lbs (matte)

1.43 kg / 3.15 lbs (glass) 14 inches 1.49 kG / 3.28 lbs (OLED)

1.62 kg / 3.42 lbs (LCD) 16 inches 2.10 kg / 4.5 lbs Starting price $1700 $1450 N/A in North America

999 Euros in EMEA $1350 $1050 $850 (14 inches)

$900 (16 inches) Available April, 2024 April, 2024 January, 2024 April, 2024 April, 2024 April, 2024

