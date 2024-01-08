Lenovo is giving its Yoga line of thin and light laptops a 2024 makeover, with most models receiving shiny new Intel Meteor Lake chips, but at least one is getting an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor instead.
The newest flagships are the newest versions of the Yoga Pro 9i 16″ laptop and Yoga i9 14″ 2-in-1 notebook… because the Yoga name hasn’t automatically meant 360-degree convertible for the last few years. Only models with “2-in-1” in the name can actually bend over backward to become tablets. Other new models include the Yoga Pro 7/7i, Yoga Slim 7, and Yoga 7i 2-in-1, as well as a new Yoga Book 9i dual-screen convertible with a Meteor Lake processor.
Folks who want the biggest, highest-res display with the fastest refresh rate and the highest-performance graphics might want to check out the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16″) laptop, which supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5x memory, and ships standard with a 165 Hz, 3200 x 200 pixel IPS LCD display.
But the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ convertible might be a more flexible model, in more ways than one. It has a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a convertible tablet-style design and ships standard with a pressure-sensitive pen. It’s also thinner, lighter, and has a lower starting price. There are some down sides though: this model only features Intel Arc integrated graphics and tops out at 16GB of LPDDR4x memory.
The only new AMD-powered Yoga laptop that Lenovo is announcing this week is the new 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 clamshell-style notebook with a 180 degree hinge and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory.
Here’s a run-down of the new Lenovo Yoga lineup for the first half of 2024, not including the dual-screen model which stands out enough to get its own article.
|Yoga Pro 9i (16″)
|Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14″)
|Yoga Pro 7i (14″)
|Yoga Pro 7 (14″)
|Yoga Slim 7 (14″)
|Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14″ and 16″)
|Display
|16 inches
3200 x 2000 pixels
IPS LCD
165 Hz
Touch (optional)
150 degree hinge
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
OLED
120 Hz
Touch
360 degree hinge
Bundled with Lenovo Slim Pen
|14.5 inches
3K 120 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch
2.8K 120 Hz OLED non-touch
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte non-touch
180 degree hinge
|14.5 inches
3K 120 Hz IPS LCD
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte (non-touch)
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch
180 degree hinge
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
OLED
60 Hz
Touch optional
180 degree hinge
|14 inches
16 inches
360-degree hinge
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 U-series
|GPU
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|Intel Arc (integrated)
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|Intel Arc (integrated)
|Intel Xe (integrated)
|Memory
|Up to 64GB
LPDDR5x
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5x
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5X
|Up to 33GB
LPDDR5x
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5x
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe M.2
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 M.2
|Up to 1TB
PCIe M.2
|Up to 1TB
PCIe M.2
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 M.2
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x USB4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|14 inches
16 inches
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.1
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|WiFi 6E
BT. 5.1
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.1
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
|Battery
|84 Wh
|75 Wh
|73 Wh
|73 Wh
|65 Wh
|71 Wh
|Webcam
|5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones
|5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter
2 microphones
|FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones
|FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones
|FHW IR cam w/privacy Shutter
4 microphones
|14 inches
16 inches
|Audio
|6 speakers (4 back-to-back subwoofers)
Dolby Atmos
|4 speakers (2 x 2 tweeters & 2 x 2W woofers)
Dolby Atmos
|4 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos
|4 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos
|4 x speakers
Dolby Atmos
|2 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos
|Dimensions
|362 x 253 x 18mm
14.3″ x 10″ x 0.7″
|315 x 218 x 16mm
12.4″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″
|326 x 227 x 16mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″
|326 x 227 x 16mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″
|312 x 221 x 15mm
12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″
|14 inches
16 inches
|Weight
|2.18 kg / 4.82 lbs
|1.35 kg / 2.98 lbs
|1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs
|1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs
|1.39kg / 3.06 lbs (matte)
1.43 kg / 3.15 lbs (glass)
|14 inches
16 inches
|Starting price
|$1700
|$1450
|N/A in North America
999 Euros in EMEA
|$1350
|$1050
|$850 (14 inches)
$900 (16 inches)
|Available
|April, 2024
|April, 2024
|January, 2024
|April, 2024
|April, 2024
|April, 2024