Lenovo is giving its Yoga line of thin and light laptops a 2024 makeover, with most models receiving shiny new Intel Meteor Lake chips, but at least one is getting an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor instead.

The newest flagships are the newest versions of the Yoga Pro 9i 16″ laptop and Yoga i9 14″ 2-in-1 notebook… because the Yoga name hasn’t automatically meant 360-degree convertible for the last few years. Only models with “2-in-1” in the name can actually bend over backward to become tablets. Other new models include the Yoga Pro 7/7iYoga Slim 7, and Yoga 7i 2-in-1, as well as a new Yoga Book 9i dual-screen convertible with a Meteor Lake processor.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14″)

Folks who want the biggest, highest-res display with the fastest refresh rate and the highest-performance graphics might want to check out the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16″) laptop, which supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5x memory, and ships standard with a 165 Hz, 3200 x 200 pixel IPS LCD display.

But the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ convertible might be a more flexible model, in more ways than one. It has a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a convertible tablet-style design and ships standard with a pressure-sensitive pen. It’s also thinner, lighter, and has a lower starting price. There are some down sides though: this model only features Intel Arc integrated graphics and tops out at 16GB of LPDDR4x memory.

The only new AMD-powered Yoga laptop that Lenovo is announcing this week is the new 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 clamshell-style notebook with a 180 degree hinge and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory.

Here’s a run-down of the new Lenovo Yoga lineup for the first half of 2024, not including the dual-screen model which stands out enough to get its own article.

Yoga Pro 9i (16″)Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14″)Yoga Pro 7i (14″)Yoga Pro 7 (14″)Yoga Slim 7 (14″)Yoga 7i  2-in-1 (14″ and 16″)
Display16 inches
3200 x 2000 pixels
IPS LCD
165 Hz
Touch (optional)
150 degree hinge		14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
OLED
120 Hz
Touch
360 degree hinge
Bundled with Lenovo Slim Pen		14.5 inches
3K 120 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch
2.8K 120 Hz OLED non-touch
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte non-touch
180 degree hinge		14.5 inches
3K 120 Hz IPS LCD
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD matte (non-touch)
2.5K 90 Hz IPS LCD glossy touch
180 degree hinge		14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
OLED
60 Hz
Touch optional
180 degree hinge		14 inches

  • 2.8K OLED 120 Hz
  • 1920 x 1200 OLED 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD 60 Hz

16 inches

  • 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD 60 Hz

360-degree hinge

ProcessorUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-seriesIntel Core Ultra 7 155HUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 H-seriesUp to AMD Ryzen 7 8845HSUp to Intel Core Ultra 7 155HUp to Intel Core Ultra 7 U-series
GPUUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070Intel Arc (integrated)Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Intel Arc (integrated)Intel Xe (integrated)
MemoryUp to 64GB
LPDDR5x		Up to 16GB
LPDDR5x		Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x		Up to 16GB
LPDDR5X		Up to 33GB
LPDDR5x		Up to 16GB
LPDDR5x
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe M.2		Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 M.2		Up to 1TB
PCIe M.2		Up to 1TB
PCIe M.2		Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 M.2		Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader		2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x USB4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio		2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio		14 inches

  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 1.4b
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSD card reader

16 inches

  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 1.4b
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.1		WiFi 6E
BT 5.3		WiFi 6E
BT. 5.1		WiFi 6E
BT 5.1		WiFi 6E
BT 5.3		WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
Battery84 Wh75 Wh73 Wh73 Wh65 Wh71 Wh
Webcam5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones		5MP IR cam w/privacy shutter
2 microphones		FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones		FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter
ToF sensor
4 microphones		FHW IR cam w/privacy Shutter
4 microphones		14 inches

  • 1080p FHD IR cam w/privacy shutter

16 inches

  • 2MP IR webcam w/privacy shutter
Audio6 speakers (4 back-to-back subwoofers)
Dolby Atmos		4 speakers (2 x 2 tweeters & 2 x 2W woofers)
Dolby Atmos		4 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos		4 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos		4 x speakers
Dolby Atmos		2 x 2W speakers
Dolby Atmos
Dimensions362 x 253 x 18mm
14.3″ x 10″ x 0.7″		315 x 218 x 16mm
12.4″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″		326 x 227 x 16mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″		326 x 227 x 16mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″		312 x 221 x 15mm
12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″		14 inches

  • 318 x 222 x 17mm
  • 12.5″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″

16 inches

  • 362 x 250 x 17mm
  • 14.3″ x 9.9″ x 0.7″
Weight2.18 kg / 4.82 lbs1.35 kg / 2.98 lbs1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs1.49 kg / 3.2 lbs1.39kg / 3.06 lbs (matte)
1.43 kg / 3.15 lbs (glass)		14 inches

  • 1.49 kG / 3.28 lbs (OLED)
  • 1.62 kg / 3.42 lbs (LCD)

16 inches

  • 2.10 kg / 4.5 lbs
Starting price$1700$1450N/A in North America
999 Euros in EMEA		$1350$1050$850 (14 inches)
$900 (16 inches)
AvailableApril, 2024April, 2024January, 2024April, 2024April, 2024April, 2024

