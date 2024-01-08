A year after introducing the Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop, Lenovo is ready for round two with a new 2024 model sporting an Intel Meteor Lake processor. On the outside, the new model looks a lot like its predecessor, which means you’re still looking at a laptop with two 2.8K OLED displays that you can position as two vertical screens stacked atop one another, side-by-side in portrait mode, held like a book, or folded so they’re back to back for use in tablet mode.
While this year’s model features a 14th-gen processor based on Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture, it comes with a 15-watt U-series chip rather than a 28-watt H-series processor. That means that it has Intel-branded graphics with 4 Intel Xe GPU cores rather than Intel Arc graphics with 7 or 8 cores. But it will feature Intel’s new Low-Power Efficiency cores as well as an Intel AI Boost neural processing unit.
The new Yoga Book 9i supports up to a 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 U-series processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.
Unlike most traditional laptops, which have a display on top and keyboard on bottom, it has a second screen where the keyboard would normally be. You can place a wireless keyboard atop that screen or position the keyboard in front of the computer for additional screen space.
Both screens are 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED touchscreen displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support, and up to 400 nits brightness.
The laptop also features a 5MP IR webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition and a privacy shutter, three Thunderbolt ports, and a rotating soundbar that’s designed to face forward now matter how you position the displays.
The dual-screen laptop has an 80 Wh battery and measures 299 x 204 x 16mm (11.8″ x 8″ x 0.6″) when folded. It weighs 1.34kg (2.95 pounds).
Lenovo says the Yoga book 9i will be available in April for $2000 and up.