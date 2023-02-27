Lenovo is giving its ThinkPad Z13 thin and light laptop a spec bump with a new AMD Ryzen 7000 processor with Radeon 700M series mobile graphics, up to 64GB of dual-channel LPDRR5x memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage and up to a 13.3 inch, 2.8K OLED display.

But honestly, the most unusual thing about this laptop might be its lid: while some models have a plain grey aluminum cover, Lenovo is also offering a new bronze-colored option that features natural fibers made from flax.

The new lid gives the laptop a distinctive look, but it also seems to be a bid to gain some eco cred. Lenovo says the optional cover is a “natural fiber reinforced material bonded to the 75% recycled aluminum top cover,” and that it’s “made from 100% agricultural product collected by harvesting flax fiber plants.”

Other features include a FHD webcam with a privacy shutter and optional support for an IR camera for face recognition, a 51.5 Wh battery with rapid charging support, two USB4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and optional support for 4G LTE.

The laptop measures about 294 x 200 x 14mm (11.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.6″) and Lenovo equips it with a large haptic touchpad as well as the company’s TrackPoint system with pointing stick in the center o the keyboard.

While the company doesn’t explicitly state which AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors will be available for the ThinkPad Z13, the only Ryzen 7000 chips that AMD has announced so far to feature Radeon 700 series mobile graphics are the Ryzen 7040HS family, which are 35-45 watt processors with up to 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and up to Radeon 780M mobile graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores.

It’s possible that these laptops could feature chips that AMD has not yet announced though – the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 isn’t expected to hit the streets until July, 2023. Lenovo says it will sell for €1649 and up in Europe.

