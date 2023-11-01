Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is a multi-function PC with a 16.3 inch foldable OLED display that lets you use the computer like a big tablet, a laptop, or anything in between (such as holding the system like a book with a bend in the center to differentiate the left and right pages).

First unveiled in September 2022, the Thinkpad X1 Fold is now available for purchase.

Unfortunately the specs haven’t changed since last year, which means that this computer is shipping with 12th-gen, 9-watt Intel Alder Lake processor options at a time when competing systems like the LG Gram 17 Fold have 13th-gen, 15-watt chips based on Intel’s newer Raptor Lake architecture.

That said, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is supposed to be cheaper (but not exactly cheap), with a $2,499 starting price, while the LG Gram 17 Fold starts at $3,725.

I say supposed to be cheaper, because at time of publication, there are three configurations available from Lenovo.com, and the cheapest is going for $3,399:

Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $3,399

Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $3,599

Core i7-1260U/32GB/1TB for $3,899

The good news is that those prices include a Lenovo Precision Pen for pressure-sensitive writing or drawing, as well as a Bluetooth keyboard with a TrackPoint stick and a stand.

Each model has a 16.3 inch, 2560 x 2024 foldable touchscreen OLED display with up to 600 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

When unfolded, this gives you a big 4:3 aspect ratio display that you can use like a bit tablet or prop up with a stand for use like a small desktop monitor.

Or you can fold the computer in the middle and basically get a laptop-like experience with two 2024 x 1280 pixel displays, one on top and another on bottom. You can user the lower screen to display content, media controls, or a virtual keyboard or pen input panel, among other things. Or you can place a physical keyboard atop the bottom portion of the display in this mode for productivity work.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold has LPDDR5-5200 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard and a PCIe Gen 4 SSD that comes as a user-replaceable M.2 2242 module.

Other features include a 5MP webcam with IR support for face recognition, a fingerprint sensor, a 64 Wh battery, three speakers, 4 microphones, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold weighs 1.28kg (2.82 pounds) or 1.94 kg (4.27 pounds) when you add the keyboard and stand. The computer measures 345.7 x 276.2 x 8.6mm (13.6″ x 10.9″ x 0.3″) when unfolded, and 276.2 x 176.2 x 17.4mm (10.9″ x 6.9″ x 0.7″) when folded.

