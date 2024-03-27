Nearly much every new PC announced this year with the latest Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm processors is positioned as an “AI PC,” but companies have been pretty vague about what exactly that means until recently.

Now Intel is spelling it out while trying to attract software developers to actually give users reasons to care.

Intel launched its AI PC Acceleration Program last fall with an emphasis on attracting major software developers to tap into Intel’s tools for enabling on-device AI features. Now the company is expanding the program to small and mid-side developers by providing access to software tools and a new dev kit that combines an Asus NUC Pro 14 mini PC featuring an Intel Core Ultra processor with pre-installed software for tapping into the Intel AI Boost capabilities of those chips.

The chip maker has also finally spelled out the definition of an AI PC, which it says has been set by Microsoft. In order to qualify, a PC needs to:

Feature a CPU, GPU, and NPU

Come with Microsoft’s Copilot feature

Have a Copilot key on the keyboard (assuming the system has a keyboard)

That’s Microsoft’s definition, but theoretically there’s nothing stopping PC makers from slapping the “AI PC” name on hardware that ships with Linux or other non-Microsoft software. And if that happens, I doubt we’ll see that Copilot key.

Of course, Intel isn’t the only chip maker that’s integrated NPUs (neural processing units) with its latest processors. But some of the company’s developer tools, like the OpenVINO Tookit, are optimized for Intel hardware, which could give the company a leg up over the competition.

Much the way GPUs are specialized to run graphics-oriented tasks that would be too energy-intensive to run on CPU power along, an NPU can be used to bring new capabilities to PCs, or to improve energy efficiency by offloading things that could be done on a CPU to silicon that’s optimized to run those tasks more quickly and efficiently, resulting in better performance and longer battery life.

So far real-world applications for PCs with NPUs have been fairly limited. Windows PC users can access Windows Studio Effects for energy-efficient background blur, eye contact correction, and automatic framing during video calls in supported applications.

But as more developer start to leverage NPUs we could see additional applications beyond the usual niche applications of doing things like generating images from text-based prompts or enhanced image editing features.

These are still early days for PCs with integrated NPUs though. Microsoft says a PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor delivers up to 34 TOPS of total AI performance, although only 11 TOPS is provided by the NPU (the rest comes from the GPU and CPU).

But the company says next-gen AI PCs will have NPUS that can offer at least 40 TOPS of AI performance on their own, which could allow some of the AI features that currently require a cloud connection to run on-device. Tom’s Hardware reports that Intel says next-gen AI PCs with 40 TOPS NPUs should be able to “run more elements of Copilot” locally without offloading processing to a Microsoft server.

It’s interesting to note that nobody’s promising Copilot will ever sever its reliance on cloud computing completely. That would certainly make the feature more useful (and potentially more private), but it would also give users one less reason to fork over money to Microsoft to pay for premium features in Copilot Pro.

via Intel, AnandTech, The Register, Tom’s Hardware (1)(2)

