The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a 2.2 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display, a magnesium-aluminum body, and a sleeker design and better performance than I usually expect from laptops in HP’s entry-level Pavilion lineup.

HP first launched the line in 2021 and I was pretty impressed with the model I reviewed that year. Now HP is selling new models with the same basic features, but one major upgrade: the new models are available with AMD Ryzen 7035 series processors.

The new chips aren’t the most powerful members of AMD’s 2023 mobile processor lineup. Instead, they’re virtually identical to last year’s Ryzen 6000U processors, but they’re still a significant upgrade over the Ryzen 5000U chips that powered the first-gen HP Pavilion Aero, thanks to:

Zen 3+ CPU cores (up from Zen 3)

Higher CPU base and boost frequencies

RDNA 2 integrated graphics (up from Radeon Vega)

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2023) is available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 7 7735U chips and HP offers a choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD to a 1TB drive.

One thing to keep in mind is that the RAM is soldered to the mainboard, while the storage is not. So if you want more than 8GB of memory you’ll need to pay for it when you buy the laptop. Users should be able to upgrade the SSD themselves though.

Entry-level configurations of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 have 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD displays, but HP also offers a 2560 x 1600 pixel display option.

And all versions of the laptop feature a 720p webcam with dual microphones, stereo speakers with B&O audio, a backlit keyboard, a Precision Touchpad, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, a 43 Wh battery, a fingerprint reader and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and USB Poer Delivery)

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x AC power input

The laptop measures 11.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″.

HP launched the new Pavilion Aero in select countries earlier this year, and now it’s available in the US with prices starting at $880 for a model with a Ryzen 5 7535U processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or $930 for a fully configurable model (which is only worth it right now if you plan to customize the laptop, because $930 only gets you a Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB model).

