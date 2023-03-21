Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin and light laptop with a mid-range price but the kind of premium specs and design you’d typically find on more expensive laptops. First launched in 2021, the model I reviewed at the time had a magnesium-aluminum body weighing just 2.2 pounds, but packed a lot of power thanks to support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor.

Now HP is giving the Pavilion Aero 13 a spec bump with new models supporting up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor. The only catch? So far the new model appears to be available in India and Europe, but not North America.

HP India is currently offering two new versions of the HP Pavilion Aero 13:

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for ₹82,999 (~$1,000)

AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for ₹72,999 (~$880)

Both models feature DDR5-3200 memory that’s soldered to the motherboard (which means it’s not user upgradeable) and PCIe NVMe storage (which can be removed and replaced).

The biggest change over the previous-gen models is that the new models feature chips based on AMD’s “Rembrandt-R” architecture, which means they have Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA graphics, while the first-gen Pavilion Aero 13 had AMD “Cezanne” or “Barcello” chips with Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics.

Here’s how the new processor options stack up against the chips that were most recently available in the older Pavilion Aero 13:

Model CPU Gen & node Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Cache Graphics RAM TDP Ryzen 7 7735U Zen 3+ (6nm) 8 / 16 2.7 GHz / 4.75 GHz 20MB Radeon 680M

(12 x RDNA 2 @ 2.2 GHz) DDR5 / LPDDR5 15 – 28W Ryzen 7 5825U Zen 3 8 / 16 2 GHz / 4.5 GHz 20MB Radeon Vega (8-cores @ 2 GHz) DDR4 / LPDDR4x 15W Ryzen 5 7535U Zen 3+ (6nm) 6 / 12 2.9 GHz/ 4.55 GHz 19MB Radeon 660M

(6 x RDNA 2 @ 1.9 GHz) DDR5 / LPDDR5 15 – 28W Ryzen 5 5625U Zen 3 6 / 12 2.3 GHz / 4.3 GHz 19MB Radeon Vega (7-cores @ 1.8 GHz) DDR4 / LPDDR4x 15W

The new HP Pavilion Areo 13 laptops have 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD displays with 100% sRGB color gamut and up to 400 nits brightness, and HP has indicated that it will also offer 2.5K display options, so we may say 2560 x 1600 pixel models in the future.

Like the original Pavilion Aero 13 the new models have magnesium alloy bodies, weigh about 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds), and measure about 17mm (0.67 inches) thick. Other features include a 720p webcam, stereo speakers with B&O audio, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x power jack

The laptops have 43 Wh batteries and come with a 65W charger. They support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

There’s no word on if or when the new models will be available in North America.

via MySmartPrice, The Indian Express, and Fone Arena