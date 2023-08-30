Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 4, where the company is expected to officially introduced the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and other hardware (possibly including a 2nd-gen Pixel Watch).
Details about the company’s next-gen smartphones have been leaking for months, and we got confirmation of the phone’s design yesterday when Google briefly published a promotional picture of the phone on its website (the company removed that image, but not before @MishaalRahman saved a copy).
The phones are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 processor, which could combine a Cortex-X3 CPU core with three Cortex-714 cores, four Cortex-A510 cores, Mali_G715 graphics, an updated TPU (tensor processing unit) for AI workloads, and hardware-accelerated support for AV1 video encoding.
There’s also a rumor that Google could add support for video output over the phone’s USB-C port, something that many other phones already offer, but which hasn’t been available on a Google-branded phone since the Nexus 5 was released in 2013. I’m less confident that this rumor will prove to be true though.
Other leaks hint at slightly higher-capacity batteries, longer-term software updates, and new AI-enabled features like an “Audio Magic Eraser” function that could clean up background noise in videos.
If it adds video out, I’ll buy it.
If it doesn’t, I’m sticking to my dumbphone. I stopped using apps entirely because of how much they all suck and just… yeah. Modern smartphones are just such a terrible experience.