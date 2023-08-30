Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 4, where the company is expected to officially introduced the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and other hardware (possibly including a 2nd-gen Pixel Watch).

Details about the company’s next-gen smartphones have been leaking for months, and we got confirmation of the phone’s design yesterday when Google briefly published a promotional picture of the phone on its website (the company removed that image, but not before @MishaalRahman saved a copy).

The phones are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 processor, which could combine a Cortex-X3 CPU core with three Cortex-714 cores, four Cortex-A510 cores, Mali_G715 graphics, an updated TPU (tensor processing unit) for AI workloads, and hardware-accelerated support for AV1 video encoding.

There’s also a rumor that Google could add support for video output over the phone’s USB-C port, something that many other phones already offer, but which hasn’t been available on a Google-branded phone since the Nexus 5 was released in 2013. I’m less confident that this rumor will prove to be true though.

Other leaks hint at slightly higher-capacity batteries, longer-term software updates, and new AI-enabled features like an “Audio Magic Eraser” function that could clean up background noise in videos.

