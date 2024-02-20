Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox K8 is a compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, two SODIMM slots for DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drives, and a set of ports that includes USB4, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5 Gb Ethernet.

First launched in China earlier this month, the little computer is now available in the US with prices starting at $500 for a barebones configuration or $650 for a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The mini PC measures 129 x 127 x 48mm (5.1″ x 5″ x 1.9″) and features an active cooling system with two fans, which GMK says is good enough to allow the Ryzen 7 8845HS processor to run at up to 65 watts (it’s designed to run at up to 54 watts in most laptops and mini PCs).

AMD’s Ryzen 8040 chips combine Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 integrated graphics and the latest Ryzen AI neural processing unit. This chip is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with support for CPU speeds up to 5.1 GHz, a 12-core GPU that runs up to 2.7 GHz, and a 16 TOPS NPU.

Running with the TDP set to 65 watts won’t increase CPU speeds, but it should allow the system to run at top speed for longer periods of time, enabling better sustained performance.

The system features an AMD RZ616 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a selection of ports that includes:

1 x USB4 (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode and 100W USB power delivery

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The GMK NucBox K8 is available in several memory & storage configurations from GMK.com or Amazon:

