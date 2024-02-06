Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker GMK has unveiled its first system powered by an AMD Ryzen 8040 series processor. The GMK NucBox K8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and features support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, two PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, up to three 4K displays, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports.

The NucBox K8 will be available in China from JD.com starting February 20, and should be available worldwide soon after.

While the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS chip featured in the upcoming GMK NucBox K8 mini PC is very similar to the Ryzen 7 7840HS chip used in the GMK’s NucBox K6, which is already available in the US, there are a few key differences:

The Ryzen 7 8845HS has a higher-performance NPU with up to 16 TOPS of AI performance (compared with 10 TOPS for the Ryzen 7 7840HS).

GMK has overclocked the Ryzen 7 8845HS chip in the NucBox K8 to run at up to 65 watts, while the Ryzen 7 7840HS typically tops out at 54 watts.

But you’re still looking at a 8-core, 16-thread processor based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture with Radeon 780M integrated graphics based on RDNA 3 GPU architecture. The CPU has base frequency of 3.8 GHz and max boost speeds of 5.1 GHz, while the GPU runs at up to 2.7 GHz.

Increasing the TDP won’t affect those speeds, but it could allow the processor to run at top speeds for longer, leading to better sustained performance, assuming the fan and heat sink inside the case are up to the challenge of keeping the system from overheating.

The NucBox K8 measures 129 x 127 x 48mm, and inside the case you’ll find two M.2 2280 slots for storage and two SODIMM slots for memory. There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort ALt Mode)

1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5 mm audio

1 x 19V/6.32A power input

Prices start as low as $350 for a barebones model in China, and a system with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage sells for less than $500. Expect prices to be slightly higher if and when this model goes on sale outside of China.

At time of publication, a NucBox K6 with a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is available for $550 from Amazon (when you clip an on-page coupon).

via VideoCardz

