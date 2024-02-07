Fairphone has been putting an emphasis on the repairability and sustainability of its phones for much of the past decade. The company has a long track record of delivering software updates for old phones, offering phones with user-replaceable batteries, and selling spare parts for users that want to perform their own repairs.

Starting with the Fairphone 4, the company went a step further and began offering full schematics for that phone. And the company recently did the same for the Fairphone 5.

The company has published a document titled “Fairphone 5: Information on how to repair and recycle,” but the name is a bit of an understatement.

While the 95-page document does include instructions for disassembling and repairing the phone, along with a complete list of parts and information about recyclable materials used in the phone, there are also detailed schematics with clearly labeled images of everything on the phone’s printed circuit boards, plus a breakdown of technical information describing each component and how they’re wired together.

In other words, not only can a skilled technician use the schematics to perform repairs, but you can also get a better understanding of how the Fairphone 5 is put together and. Someone with the appropriate resources and experience could also theoretically use these to build their own Fairphone 5 from scratch, but it would almost certainly be far cheaper to just buy one from the company.

The Fairphone 5 launched in August, 2023 and currently sells for €699 in Europe. It’s not widely available outside of Europe, but customers in the US can currently pick up a Murena Fairphone 4 for $550 and up.

The Murena Fairphone 4 is basically a version of Fairphone’s 2021 smartphone that ships with a de-Googled fork of Google Android called /e/OS rather than the version of Android that usually ships on Fairphone devices. But, like all of Fairphone’s smartphones to date, the bootloader is unlocked, allowing users to install custom ROMs or other operating systems.

