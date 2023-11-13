Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chatreey TANK is a compact desktop computer that stuffs the guts of a 2022 gaming laptop into a small cube-shaped PC with RGB lighting effects around a performance dial on the front of the computer.

If the design looks familiar, that’s because the Chatreey TANK appears to be virtually identical to the ACEMAGIC TANK 03 that I wrote about a few weeks ago. But Chatreey’s version comes with more configuration options and a much lower starting price of just under $750.

The computer measures 167 x 167 x 161mm (6.6″ x 6.6″ x 6.3″) and features a 45-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics, and room for plenty of memory and storage thanks to:

2 x DDR5-4800 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of RAM

3 x M.2 2280 slots

The product page is a little bit vague about those PCIe slots, suggesting that at least one will support PCIe 4.0, while others may top out at PCIe 3.0 speeds.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x 3.5mm audio (1 front and 1 rear)

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x SD card reader

The system also features a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Chatreey’s version of the TANK mini PC is currently available with three CPU and graphics configurations:

Intel Core i7-12700H/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for $750 and up

Intel Core i9-12900H/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for $813 and up

Intel Core i9-12900H/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for $906 and up

Starting prices get you a computer with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, but you can also pay more for up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, or bring your own.

According to the product page at Chatreey’s AliExpress storefront, models with NVIDIA RTX 3060 chips may be available at some point, but you can’t currently buy one, and right now the prices for those models are showing up as higher than prices fore models with RTX 3070 or better graphics.

via AndroidPC.es

