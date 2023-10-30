Chinese Mini PC maker ACEMAGIC’s new TANK 03 is the company’s most powerful model to date. It’s also the most unusual looking, with a cube(ish) design that the company says “draws inspiration” from sci-fi spaceships, RGB lighting and a performance dial on the front.

Under the hood, this 167 x 167 x 161mm (6.6″ x 6.6″ x 6.3″) computer has a 45-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processor and support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU.

That’s a lot of horsepower for such a compact computer, making the TANK 03 fairly rare in the mini PC space as a system that could make a viable gaming PC or graphics workstation… assuming you’re willing to sacrifice desktop-class components for a more compact design.

But it also means that the computer needs a heavy-duty cooling system, so ACEMAGIC equips the system with separate cooling hardware for the CPU and GPU:

CPU cooling : 2 x D8 heat pipes in an O-shaped layout, fan for active cooling, air intake vent on the bottom of the PC and exhaust through two side vents

: 2 x D8 heat pipes in an O-shaped layout, fan for active cooling, air intake vent on the bottom of the PC and exhaust through two side vents GPU cooling: 5 x D5 heat pipes, large fans, air intake vent on the top of the PC and exhaust vent on the back

That performance dial on the front of the system lets you quickly switch between Silent, automatic, and Performance modes, which will adjust the fan speed (and possibly other settings) in order to prioritize performance or noise levels.

It’s a feature we’ve seen on a handful of other mini PCs from Chinese PC makers in recent years, but the TANK 03 is one of the first that actually makes sense for use as a gaming PC, thanks to discrete graphics.

ACEMAGIC plans to add something that’s a little less common on future models: a small status display that can show things like temperature, CPU, GPU, and memory usage, and other information. The company’s ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC already has this feature, but that’s a lower-power computer where I suspect most users keeping an eye on those stats will be looking to keep power consumption low. The status display on the TANK 03, meanwhile, could be helpful for making sure the system doesn’t overheat under heavy load.

The status display won’t be available at launch though. ACEMAGIC says it will be available as a “future upgrade,” although it’s unclear if that means you’ll be able to add a display to an existing TANK 03 or if you’ll need to buy a new model to get that display once it’s available.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the TANK 03:

TANK 03 with Core i7-12700H TANK 03 with Core i7-12900H CPU Intel Core i7-12700H

14-cores / 20-threds

Up to 4.7 GHz

24MB cache

45W base power Intel Core i9-12900H

14-cores / 20-threds

Up to 5 GHz GHz

24MB cache

45W base power GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060M (80W)

or

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070M (120W) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080M RAM DDR5-4800

2 x SODIMM slots

Up to 64GB total Storage 1 x M.2 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD)

2 x M.2 PCIe x2 NVMe/SATA Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 3.5mm audio (1 front, 1 rear)

2 x 2.5 GBE Ethernet

1 x SD card reader Wireless WiFi 6 (M.2 2230)

BT 5.2 OS Windows 11 Pro Other features Front ambient lighting

3-level power adjustment dial

While ACEMAGIC hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, the company says there will be four configurations available for purchase at launch:

Intel Core i9-12900H/RTX 3080/32GB RAM (2 x 16GB)/1TB SSD

Intel Core i7-12700H/RTX 3070/32GB RAM (2 x 16GB)/1TB SSD

Intel Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/32GB RAM (2 x 16GB)/1TB SSD

Intel Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB RAM (1 x 16GB)/1TB SSD

