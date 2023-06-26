Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chatreey AM08 is a compact desktop computer with an unusual looking design that includes a cylinder at the top and two slanted sides so that the bottom is a little wider than the top of the computer.

When it first launched earlier this year, the AM08 was available with a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. But since then Chatreey has added two newer processor options with better graphics: AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 7735HS processors with RDNA 2 integrated graphics. All three models are now available for purchase from AliExpress.

The 6900HX and 7735HS chips are actually pretty similar: they both have 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M graphics with 12 RDNA 2 computer units.

While the Ryzen 7 7735HS is technically a newer chip, it’s also a little less powerful, with lower top CPU and graphics frequencies and a lower TDP. But both chips will most likely outperform the Ryzen 9 5900HX in most tasks.

Ryzen 9 6900HX Ryzen 7 7735HS Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Gen & node Zen 3+ (6nm) Zen 3+ (6nm) Zen 3 (7nm) Cores / Threads 8 / 16 8 / 16 8 / 16 Base / Boost CPU freq 3.3 GHz / 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz / 4.75 GHz 3.3 GHz / 4.6 GHz Cache 20MB 20MB 20MB GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M Radeon Vega 8 GPU cores 12 x RDNA 2 12 x RDNA 2 8 x Vega GPU freq 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz TDP 45W 35W 35W – 54W

The Chatreey AM08 is available as a barebones PC with no memory, storage, or operating system. Or it can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage (with one 2TB SD and one 2TB hard drive).

Prices start at $401 for a barebones model with a 5900HX chip, $411 for a Ryzen 7 7735HS model, or $466 for a version with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor.

All models feature two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state storage, room for a 2.5 inch HDD or SSD. It’s also designed to be easy to upgrade, with a side panel that’s held in place by magnets rather than screws, giving you easy access to the memory and storage connectors.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

Chatreey says the computer supports up to three displays if you use both HDMI ports and the USB-C port simultaneously. And while the integrated graphics on these systems isn’t exactly going to rival a high-end discrete GPU, you should get better-than-Steam Deck quality graphics performance from the models with Radeon 680M chips.

There’s one other odd thing about this computer. That cylinder at the top? The front works as a performance dial, letting you cycle through silent, performance, and balanced modes. As far as I can tell, these are mapped to Windows power plan settings, but overall it feels a bit like the return of the classic “Turbo” button you used to see on some Pcs.

via AndroidPC.es

