Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chatreey AM08 mini PC is an unusual-looking mini PC with slanted design and a power button at the top that also functions as a performance dial, letting you quickly switch between silent, balanced, and performance modes.

At first glance it looks nearly identical to the Chatreey AMR5 that launched last year, but the AM08 has a faster processor and a few physical changes.

The biggest difference is that the AMR5 is powered by a 15-watt, Ryzen 5 5600U processor while the AM08 has a 45-watt Ryzen 9 5900HX chip. According to some synthetic benchmarks, that means the AM08 should theoretically deliver around a 10 to 15% boost in single-performance and up to 50% faster multi-core performance.

Both little computers can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to two storage devices. And while the processors in both models were first released in 2021, they’re still pretty good chips featuring AMD’s Zen 3 CPU architecture. In fact, AMD still uses Zen 3 CPU cores in some of its 2023 chips.

The processor isn’t the only thing that sets the AMR5 and AM08 apart though. There are also a few differences in ports, storage, and price – you can pick up a barebones Chatreey AMR5 for $327, but prices start at around $490 for an AM08 (or $495 if you want a version with more customization options).

Here are some key specs:

Chatreey AM08 (5900HX) Chatreey AMR5 (5600U) Processor Ryzen 9 5900HX

8 x Zen 3 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 4.6 GHz max boost freq

20MB total cache

45W TDP (default) Ryzen 5 5600U

6 x Zen 3 CPU cores / 12 threads

2.3 GHz base / 4.2 GHz max boost freq

19MB total cache

15W TDP (default) Graphics Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.1 GHz Radeon Vega 7 @ 1.8 GHz RAN 2 x SODIMM slots

DDR4-3200

Up to 64GB total Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0

1 x 2.5″ SATA 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V/6.3A) 1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V/3.7A) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Both models are designed for easy upgrades: the side panel is held in place magnetically, allowing you to remove it and install memory or storage without a screwdriver.

Both features also feature support for up to three displays (with two dedicated video outputs and a USB-C port with support for video output), and both have an active cooling system that includes a copper heat sink and a fan.

The most distinctive features are probably the performance dial on top of the computer and the RGB lighting effects that make it easy to see which performance mode is enabled at a glance:

Blue for silent mode

Green for balanced mode

Red for performance mode

Chatreey also refers to red as “game mode,” and calls the AMR5 and AM08 gaming PCs in some of its marketing. But with Radeon Vega integrated graphics and no support for an external graphics dock, that’s probably a bit of a stretch. You could certainly play some less demanding games on these systems, and but I wouldn’t really call them gaming PCs.