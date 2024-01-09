Asus has been sticking extra screens on laptops for years… but usually those screens don’t take up the whole keyboard area, allowing users to get a little extra screen space without sacrificing physical keys.

But the new Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) is a little different, in that you can remove the keyboard to reveal a second full-size display, giving you more ways to use this dual-screen laptop. If it looks familiar though, that’s because the new Zenbook Duo seems to be the Asus version of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which is a dual-screen laptop that’s getting its second iteration this year.

The Asus version features two 14 inch, 3K OLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates. You can open the computer up like a normal laptop and use the bottom screen for touch input… or place a keyboard atop that screen for a more traditional laptop experience.

But you can also remove that keyboard, put it in front of the dual-screen PC, and then position the screens so they’re standing up like two horizontal monitors stacked atop one another or like two portrait-orientation screens stacked side by side.

Want to use the computer like a tablet? Just flip the screens 360 degrees so they’re back to back. Or you can open them part way and hold the system like a book.

Weighing 1.35 kg (about 3 pounds), it’s a kind of heavy book with big pages, but it can hold an awful lot of text thanks to support for up to 2TB of solid state storage.

The Zenbook Duo (UX8406) also supports up to 32GB of RAM, features an Intel Meteor Lake processor (with support for up to a Core Ultra 9 185H chip), and features two Thunerbold 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

While the 75 Wh battery is bigger than the ones you often find in thin and light laptops, I suspect the second screen will be rather power-hungry, so I’ll be curious to find out what real-world battery life is like.

via Gizmodo (YouTube)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.