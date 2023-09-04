AMD’s Ryzen 7040 mobile chips based on the company’s “Phoenix” architecture combine Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 graphics to deliver an awful lot of bang for the buck in a low-power package. And that’s made them popular choices for handheld gaming PCs and laptops. Now they’re starting to find their way into a growing number of mini PCs as well.

Last week Gigabyte introduced BRIX Extreme mini PCs with Ryzen 7040U chips, and ASRock Industrial has unveiled new 4×4 BOX 7040 Series mini PCs.

ASRock’s little computers measures 118 x 110 x 48mm (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″) and feature support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, support for an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD and/or a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD, support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to four displays thanks to a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 1.4b

2 x USB4 (w/DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125BG)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111EPV)

1 x 3.5mm audio

ASRock offers models with two processor options. The 4×4 BOX-7840U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and 12-core graphics, while the 4×4 BOX-7640U has a Ryzen 5 7640U chip with a 6-core, 12-thread CPU and 8-core graphics.

The company has also introduced two 4X4 motherboards for folks who’d rather supply their own chassis, the 4×4-7640U and 4×4-7840U.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.