AMD’s Ryzen 7040 mobile chips based on the company’s “Phoenix” architecture combine Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 graphics to deliver an awful lot of bang for the buck in a low-power package. And that’s made them popular choices for handheld gaming PCs and laptops. Now they’re starting to find their way into a growing number of mini PCs as well.
Last week Gigabyte introduced BRIX Extreme mini PCs with Ryzen 7040U chips, and ASRock Industrial has unveiled new 4×4 BOX 7040 Series mini PCs.
ASRock’s little computers measures 118 x 110 x 48mm (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″) and feature support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, support for an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD and/or a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD, support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to four displays thanks to a set of ports that includes:
- 2 x HDMI 1.4b
- 2 x USB4 (w/DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125BG)
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111EPV)
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
ASRock offers models with two processor options. The 4×4 BOX-7840U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and 12-core graphics, while the 4×4 BOX-7640U has a Ryzen 5 7640U chip with a 6-core, 12-thread CPU and 8-core graphics.
The company has also introduced two 4X4 motherboards for folks who’d rather supply their own chassis, the 4×4-7640U and 4×4-7840U.