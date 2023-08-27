Gigabyte is updating its BRIX Extreme line of compact desktop computers with new models powered by AMD Ryzen 7035U and Ryzen 7040U processor options.

The new models are similar in size to the BRIX GB-BRR models that launched a few months ago, but those mini PCs packed Ryzen 7030U chips with significantly less CPU and graphics horsepower. The new models should be better for people looking to squeeze a bit more performance out of a small desktop computer, particularly the top-of-the-line Gigabyte BRIX Extreme GB-BER7-7840, which is the only model to feature a chip based on AMD’s Ryzen 7040U “Phoenix” architecture.

AMD’s Ryzen 7035U chips are basically modest updates to last year’s Ryzen 6800U processors, featuring the same Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 GPUs, but support for higher CPU frequencies.

But the Ryzen 7 7840U chip in the GB-BER7-7840 mini PC features eight AMD Zen 4 CPU cores and a 12-core GPU based on RDNA 3 architecture. It’s a 15-30 watt chip designed for laptops, but it’s also proven popular with handheld gaming PC makers. It’s less common to find it in mini PCs.

All of the new Gigabyte BRIX Extreme mini PCs with Ryzen 7000U series processors feature a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

All models support WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of RAM (the Ryzen 7 7840U model support DDR5-5600 memory while other models top out at DDR5-4800).

Storage options vary by model. Gigabyte offers slim and tall versions of its BRIX Extreme mini PCs with Ryzen 7035 chips, with slim versions measuring 139.1 x 134.2 x 48.3mm (5.4″ 5.3″ x 1.9″) and tall models are 52mm (2″) high.

The extra height provides room under the hood for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Shorter versions have just the M.2 slot.

So far the only model available with a Ryzen 7 7840U chip is a slim model, which means that you have to choose between a 2.5 inch drive or a faster processor. But the company says it will also offer an optional upgrade kit that provides “an I/O expander for a second LAN connection, RS232 communication port, and an M.2 2280 slot.”

Gigabyte hasn’t announcing pricing or availability details yet.

Model GB-BER7-7840 GB-BER5-7535 GB-BER3-7335 GB-BER5H-7535 GB-BER3H-7335 GB-BER5HS-7535 CPU / Freq AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, 8C, 16T, up to 5.1GHz, 15W AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 6C, 12T, up to 4.5GHz, 15W AMD Ryzen 3 7335U, 4C, 8T, up to 4.3GHz, 15W AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 6C, 12T, up to 4.5GHz, 15W AMD Ryzen 3 7335U, 4C, 8T, up to 4.3GHz, 15W AMD Ryzen 5 7535U, 6C, 12T, up to 4.5GHz, 15W Graphic AMD Radeon RDMA3 780M AMD Radeon RDMA2 660M Memory 2 x SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz, Max. 64GB 2 x SO-DIMM DDR5 4800MHz, Max. 64GB Storage x M.2 – PCIe x4 1 x M.2 – PCIe x4 / SATA 1 x M.2 – PCIe x4 / SATA

1 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD 1 x M.2 – PCIe x4 / SATA

2 x M.2 – PCIe x1 / SATA

1 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD Networking 2.5G LAN

Wi-Fi 6E / BT Graphic Output 2x HDMI 2.1; 1x mini DP (DP1.4); 1x USB type C (with alt DP mode; DP1.4) USB 3 x USB 3.2 gen2 Type A

1 x USB 3.2 gen2 Type C

1 x USB Type C/DP

2 x USB 2.0 Type A

