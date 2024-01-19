Most of the mini PCs we cover at Liliputing are small systems with low-power processors soldered to the motherboard. But ASRock is one of the few companies that makes compact desktops with sockets for desktop-class processors. And this month the company showed off two upcoming models with AMD’s AM5 socket and support for Ryzen 7000 or 8000 series desktop chips.

The ASRock DeskMini X600 is a 1.92 liter computer with support for up to a 65-watt Ryzen processor, while the ASRock Jupiter X600 is an even smaller 1.1 liter system with a thinner design.

Both computers feature motherboards with AMD’s X600 chipset, two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and support for multiple storage devices.

But the DeskMini X600 has more room inside, since the computer measures 155 x 155 x 80mm (6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″), compared to the Jupiter X600, which is 179 x 178 x 34mm (7″ x 7″ x 1.3″). So the thinner model relies on built-in cooling and supports up to two SSDs, but only a single SATA HDD, while the larger model has room for up to two SATA hard drives and an 47mm or smaller AMD AM4/AM5 cooler.

ASRock hasn’t posted information about the upcoming computers on its website yet, but Tom’s Hardware got a sneak peek at CES. So while we don’t know how much these mini PCs will cost or when you’ll be able to get your hands on one, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what kind of features they’ll pack.

ASRock Jupiter X600 ASRock DeskMini X600 CPU AMD AM5 socket for Ryzen 7000/8000 (up to 65W)

Integrated graphics only Chipset AMD X600 Cooling Integrated Supports AMD AM4/AM5 cooler (47mm max height) RAM 2 x SODIMM slots

DDR5

Up to 96 GB Storage 1 x SATA 3 connector

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 2 x SATA 3 connector

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 5×4

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 Wireless 1 x M.2 2230 slot for WiFi & BT module Ports (front) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm combo audio 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio Ports (rear) 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x COM 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Power Supply 120W/19V power adapter Dimensions 179 x 178 x 34mm 155 x 155 x 80mm Volume 1.1 liters 1.92 liters

Fun fact: we’ve been waiting for the DeskMini X600 for over a year: information about this model first started making the rounds in late 2022.

