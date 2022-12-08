ASRock is preparing an update for its DeskMini and DeskMeet line of small form-factor desktop computers. While the company hasn’t announced next-gen hardware yet, @harukaze5719 spotted listings on the Eurasian Economic Commission website with model numbers for next-gen ASRock mini PCs.

It looks like we can expect DeskMini and DeskMeet with support for the latest Intel and AMD processor options.

ASRock DeskMini (2022)

Intel models will feature motherboards with Intel’s B760 chipset which supports 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” processors as well as 12th-gen chips based on Intel Alder Lake architecture.

AMD models will have boards with AMD’s X600 chipset bringing support for Ryzen 7000 chips based featuring Zen 4 CPU cores.

While all of the new models support desktop-class chips, keep in mind that these are compact computers that come with some limitations. For example, current-gen DeskMini systems measure 155 x 155 x 80mm (about 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″) and have room for multiple storage devices and plenty of ports… but come with a 120W/19V power adapter. They only support CPUs with up to a 65 watt TDP and there’s no support for an internal graphics card.

ASRock DeskMini (2022)

Current DeskMeet systems are a larger and a little more powerful, measuring 236 x 222 x 168mm (9.3″ x 8.7″ x 6.6″) and coming with a 500 watt power supply and support for dual-slot graphics cards up to 200mm (7.9 inches) in length.

It’s likely that next-gen ASRock mini PCs will have similar specs.

via WCCFTech, ASRock (current-gen DeskMini/DeskMeet specs), and NotebookCheck

  1. I’m still disappointed that ASRock created a slightly modified A300 to support Ryzen 5700G rather than enable support on the original board. I have built many Ryzen systems for myself, friends, and family since buying my A300W and I haven’t used an ASRock board in any of these builds. Any company that artificially limits a product inorder to sell a virtually identical product will lose my business for as long as that behavior continues.

