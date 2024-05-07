Apple has dropped the price for the 10th-gen iPad Pro by $100, bringing the starting price for this 10.9 inch tablet with an Apple A14 Bionic processor down to $349. First launched in the fall of 2022, the tablet was the first model in Apple’s entry-level iPad family to ship without a Home button and to use a USB Type-C port rather than a Lightning port.

And now that Apple has lowered the starting price for this model, the company is also killing off the 9th-gen iPad, which means two things: the starting price for a budget iPad has effectively gone up by $20, and you can no longer buy a new iPad from Apple that has a Home button or Lightning port.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing (well, the price hike is a little bad, but it’s also not surprising given inflation).

The world has largely made the move to USB-C as the de-facto standard for smartphones and tablets, which means that power adapters and other accessories that work with your phone will probably work with this tablet. And dropping the Home button may have been a somewhat controversial move when Apple first made it, but the company has largely abandoned the physical button for its mobile devices, so it was kind of a vestigial feature at this point.

Removing the home button also allowed Apple to shrink the bezels and squeeze a slightly larger display into a tablet that’s just a bit wider than the 9th-gen model, while actually weighing a tiny bit less (1.05 pounds versus 1.07 pounds).

Just about the only down side is that if you still had some Lightning cables, docks, or other accessories lying around and were thinking of picking up a budget Apple tablet in the near future, you may need to invest in some updated accessories (if you don’t already have USB-C gear for your phone or other gadgets).

