Apple is giving its entry-level iPad a 2022 makeover. That means a bigger screen, slimmer bezel, faster processor, a camera upgrade, and a USB Type-C port.

It also means a price hike. The new Apple iPad has a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic processor, and a $449 starting price… which is up from $329 for last year’s 10.2 inch model.

The 1.05 pound tablet measures 9.8″ x 7.1″ x 0.3″ and features a Touch ID sensor in the power button, a USB Type-C connector on the bottom of the tablet, and a 10.98 inch, 2360 x 1640 pixel Liquid Retina display with 264 pixels per inch, support for up to 500 nits brightness, and support for a 1st-gen Apple Pencil (sold separately).

At the heart of the new tablet is an A14 Bionic chip, with a 6-core CPU, 4-core graphics, and 16-core neural engine. It’s a 2-year-old chip that debuted with Apple’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air (2020).

The tablet has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with support for Center Stage (which keeps you in the frame as you move).

Other features include stereo speakers, dual microphones, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and optional support for 5G cellular networks. One thing the new model does not have? A headphone jack.

The new iPad is up for pre-order starting October 18, 2022 with prices starting at $449 for a WiFi-only model with 64GB of storage or $599 for a WiFi + cellular model with 64GB. You can also upgrade to 256GB of storage, but it will cost you an extra $150.

The 2022 iPad 10.9 inch tablet is available in blue, pink, yellow, or silver color options.

