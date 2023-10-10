Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most popular budget tablets around, thanks to a combination of decent displays, acceptable performance, and most importantly, low price tags. But they go on sale at discounts so often I’m still not really sure why anyone would ever pay full price for one.

This week Amazon is knocking $10 to $80 off the price of its Fire tablets, bringing the starting prices down to $40 for the Amazon Fire 7, $60 for the Fire HD 8, and $150 for the Fire Max 11. You can also score a previous-gen Fire HD 10 for $75, which is half the list price. But if you want to use the Google Play Store with Amazon’s tablets, you’ll need to install it yourself. Prefer a tablet where you don’t need to go through the trouble? There’s some good deals on those too.

Amazon Fire Max 11 for $150 and up

For example, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a 9 inch Android tablet with a 1340 x 800 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and Google apps and services. Lenovo says it should also get at least three years worth of security updates.

First launched earlier this year for $150 and up, you can pick up a Lenovo Tab M9 from Amazon today for $100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab M9 for $100

Want a tablet with a higher-resolution display and digital pen support? The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite 10.4 inch tablet with a 2000 x 1200 pixel display, Samsung S-Pen, and Snapdragon 720G processor is on sale for $230 and up. And several higher-performance Samsung tablets are also on sale, as is the Google Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad.

Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Charging Dock for $409

I haven’t spotted as many good deals on Windows tablets, but I’ve included a few of those as well.

Android Tablets

Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up

Windows 2-in-1 Tablets

Asus ROG Flow Z13 120 Hz gaming tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB for $800

