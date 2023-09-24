Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ACEMAGIC S1 is a small desktop computer with a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 Alder Lake-N chip, 16GB of RAM, dual HDMI ports, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports.

It also has a small LCD display on the front of the case that can be used to display computer status information. The ACEMAGIC S1 is available for pre-order now with an expected delivery date of October 1, 2023.

Prices theoretically start at $239 for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but that configuration is currently out of stock. Instead you can purchase a 16GB/1TB model for $269.

The computer’s most unusual feature is probably that status display, which the company says can be used to show things like CPU temperature and load, CPU power usage, fan speed, or memory load. Or you could just use it as a digital clock. There’s support for several different themes, or you can customize your own.

There’s also an RGB light strip on the front of the chassis, further allowing you to customize the look of the computer.

According to the product description, the S1 also has “dual channel M.2 SATA+NVMe SSD,” which seems to suggest that there are two slots for solid state drives. The computer is designed to be easy to upgrade, with a lid that attaches magnetically, meaning you can remove it without a screwdriver. Inside the case you’ll also find a cooling system consisting of copper heat pipes and a fan.

The computer’s ports include:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio (aux)

1 x DC power input

Wireless capabilities include WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2, and the ACEMAGIC S1 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

