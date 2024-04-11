Over the past year or two we’ve seen a handful of companies integrate satellite connectivity into smartphones, but it’s typically used for sending messages in an emergency situation where you might be out of range of terrestrial networks.

The new ZTE Axon 60 Ultra, meanwhile supports real-time voice calls as well as two-way texting over satellite connections. It’s unclear if it will available outside of China anytime soon though.

According to ZTE, the Axon 60 Ultra as a dual-satellite phone that connects to the Tiantong satellite network for voice and text, as well as Beidou positioning systems for GPS navigation via an “independent domestic chip” that the company says brings “more secure and accurate location services.”

The Axon 60 Ultra also supports 5G cellular networks and features WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features LPDDR5x memory, UFS 4.0 storage, a 6,000 mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging, and and a 6.78 inch, 120 Hz display with 2160 Hz PWM dimming.

Its cameras include a 50MP priamry camera with optical image stabilization, a 50MP wide-angle camera with auto-focus, and a 120 degree ultra-wide macro camera plus a 32MP front-facing camera.

via ZTE and ITHome

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.