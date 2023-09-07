The new Zotac ZBOX Pro PI339 Pico is a compact fanless computer that’s small enough to fit in your pocket, but versatile enough to handle dual displays, wired and wireless internet connections, and user-upgradeable storage.

It’s the latest in a long line of Zotac’s pocket-sized computers, but it’s the first passively-cooled model to feature an M.2 2280 slot for solid state drives and an Intel Alder Lake-N processor.

Zotac also unveiled a new ZBOX Pico PI430AJ earlier this year, which also has an M.2 2280 slot and an Alder Lake-N processor, but that model uses Frore’s AirJet’s solid state cooling system, which is said to be quiet, but which will increase the power consumption for that model.

The PI339 Pico, meanwhile, is a fanless system that’s cooled entirely via passive means including a metal exterior with integrated fins to aid in heat dissipation.

Under the hood, the computer features a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core chip and 4GB of LPDDR5X-4800 onboard memory as well as the aforementioned M.2 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe or SATA SSDs. There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

There’s also a power input jack with support for a 20W/5V power supply and two connectors for optional wireless antennas.

The entire system measures just 115 x 76 x 27mm (4.5″ x 3″ x 1.1″) and comes with an L-shape mounting plate that allows you to attach the ZBOX Pro PI339 Pico to a wall or back of a display, among other things.

Zotac says the system officially supports Windows 110, Windows 10 IoT, and Ubuntu.

via FanlessTech

