Earlier this year Frore Systems unveiled its new AirJet cooling system that the startup says could offer better cooling performance in a PC than a spinning fan, while taking up less space and making less noise.

Now Zotac has unveiled the first computer to feature AirJet cooling. The Zotac ZBOX Pico PI430AJ with AirJet is a mini PC that measures 115 x 76 x 22mm (4.5″ x 3″ x 0.9″). Zotac says it’s as quiet as fanless system, while offering the best performance of any ZBOX Pico series mini PC to date thanks to its Intel Core i3-N300 processor.

That chip is a 7-watt, 8-core, 8-thread processor based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. It supports CPU speeds up to 3.8 GHz and also features Intel UHD integrated graphics with 32 execution units and support for speeds up to 1.25 GHz.

The computer’s other features include 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, an M.2 slot for solid state storage, support for WiFi and Bluetooth and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Ethernet

What really sets the computer apart from other mini PCs is the AirJet system, which places small cooling chips over the processor and other components. These chips feature tiny membranes that vibrate to draw hot air in through the bottom of the module and then flush them out through the sides to be pushed out through vents in the computer.

The PI430AJ uses AirJet Mini chips, which measure 41.5 x 27.5 x 2.8mm (1.6″ x 1.1″ x 0.1″) and weighs just 11 grams. These chips are scalable – the more you put in a device, the more cooling you get. And since they’re pretty small, you should be able to cram a bunch into larger PCs including laptops.

In an interview with PC Magazine, CEO Seshu Madhavapeddy says device makers have also expressed interest in using AirJet technology in other devices like light systems, security cameras, and storage products. Just ignore his spin about it being impossible to put a Core i3 chip in a ZBOX Pico mini PC without AirJet technology: while its true that the new model has a Core i3 processor, it’s a 7-watt chip based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture which is designed for cheap, low-power devices.

And a few years ago Zotac crammed a 5-watt Core i7-8500Y chip into a fanless ZBOX Pico.

Sure, the new model probably offers better cooling performance. But given Intel’s inconsistent product naming, claiming the ability to cool a Core i3 chip is kind of meaningless.

Zotac’s new PI430AJ is expected to hit the streets in the fourth quarter of 2023 for around $500, making it one of the pricier models in the ZBOX Pico line of computers. It’s unclear if that’s because of the new processor, the inclusion of Frore’s AirJet cooling technology, or something else.

press release (Zotac) (Frore)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.