The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is a single-board PC that measures 92 x 62mm (3.62″ x 2.44″) and features hardware that could make it an interesting option as a compact router, file server, media player, or edge AI device.
Powered by a Rockchip RK3576 processor, the little board supports up to 16GB of RAM and features an eMMC socket for onboard storage as well as a microSD card reader and an M.2 2280 connector for PCIe 2.0 x1 SSDs. There’s also a decent set of ports that includes two Gigiabit Ethernet ports, an HDMI output, and a few USB ports.
The Rockchip RK3576 processor combines four 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 performance cores with four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 efficiency cores, Mali-G52 MC3 graphics, a 400 Cortex-M0 MCU, and an NPU with support for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.
As CNX-Software points out, it’s a chip that falls between the Rockchip RK3588 processor and the older RK3399 chip in terms of performance.
The board features LPDDR4x memory, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and a set of ports that includes:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C OTG
- 1 x USB Type-C (power input only)
- 1 x microSD card reader
There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header, two MIPI-CSI camera connectors, a MIPI-DSI display connector, and connectors for optional add-ons like a fan and RTC battery.
The company says the Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro supports Debian 11, Android 14, and Buildroot, but images aren’t available for download yet and the board isn’t available for purchase from Banana Pi yet… but ArmSoM is selling a rebranded version of the board called the ArmSoM Sige5 Pro Max for $148 (for a model with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage).
Fun fact: While you’d think the Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro would have at least a passing resemblance to the Banana Pi BPI-M5 that launched a few years ago, the new board has a different chipset, port selection and layout, and really doesn’t share much with the older model aside from a name (and the fact that they’re both single-board computers, I guess).
