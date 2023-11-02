The maker of the ZimaBoard and ZimaBlade single-board computers is preparing to launch a “personal cloud” computer called the ZimaCube. It’s basically a network-attached storage device with a choice of Intel Processor N100 or Core i5-1235U processor options, but the system also has a bunch of special features that could make it a multi-purpose PC or networking device.
Those include support for 6 hard drives, up to four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and up to 64GB of RAM. Retail prices are expected to start at $699, but Icewhale Technology is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on November 3, with Early Bird rewards starting at $499 for an entry-level model.
The starting price is for a model with an energy-efficient 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip based on Alder Lake N architecture, while folks who want a higher-performance ZimaCube Pro model with a 15-watt Intel Core i5 chip will end up paying $899 or more during crowdfunding, or $1,199 at retail.
But the processor isn’t the only thing that sets Pro version apart. It also supports up to twice as much RAM, has twice as many Ethernet ports, supports PCIe Gen 4, and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, among other things.
While neither model is as cheap as an entry-level QNAP or Synology NAS, the prices don’t look bad at all for a 6-bay NAS with the kind of flexibility Icewhale is offering in terms of storage, expansion options, and software support.
|ZimaCube
|ZimaCube Pro
|Processor
|Intel Processor N100
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.4 GHz
6W TDP
|Intel Core i5-1235U
10-cores / 12-threads
Up to 4.4 GHz
15W TDP
|RAM
|8GB DDR4 (included)
32GB max (16GB x 2)
|16GB DDR5 (included)
64GB max (32GB x 2)
|Storage
|256GB SSD (included)
6 x SATA III bays (2.5″ or 3.5″ drives)
2 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slots
|256GB SSD (included)
6 x SATA III bays (2.5″ or 3.5″ drives)
2 x PCIe NVMe SSD slots
4 x additional NVMe slots
|PCIe
|1 x PCIe Gen 3 x4
|1 x PCIe Gen 4 x16
1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4
|USB
|1 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C
4 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
6 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A
|Ethernet
|2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
|4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
|Video out
|HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1.4
|Power
|220W (100V – 240V)
|OS
|TrueNAS
ZimaOS
|Cooling
|Active cooling
2 x 80 x 80mm fans
|Dimensions
|240 x 221 x 220mm
9.45″ x 8.7″ x 8.7″
|Weight
|5.4 kg
11.9 pounds
|Crowdfunding price
|Early Bird: $499
Kickstarter Special: $599
|Early Bird: $899
Kickstarter Special: $999
|Retail price
|$699
|$1,199
via LinuxGizmos and NAS Compares
There’s lots of NAS cases on Amazon… not sure what this brings to the table.
This device looks like a relatively good cost as pre-built NAS hardware goes. While you can get cheaper ones, they usually significantly restrict the bays available and have one option for software that gets any kind of support. I still feel like a machine that’s as powerful as a cheap mini PC but has a larger case and more drive ports should be cheaper, but since the other suppliers have decided it won’t be, I have to accept reality.
This reminds me of the Storaxa NAS concept that was announced early this year. That was similarly interesting to me, but they have had delays in production and whether they’ll succeed or not seems uncertain.
Was it them who decided to list Mac OS as supported software? While Hackintoshes are still possible, I wouldn’t expect to get it running well on a generation of chips Apple never used, nor would I sell a product with that when Apple really doesn’t approve.
You know what? I think I misread something – they’re listing macOS compatibility, as in you can use the NAS with macOS or other devices, which makes more sense. But it does have TPM, which means you could install Windows on it if you wanted to.