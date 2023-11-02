The maker of the ZimaBoard and ZimaBlade single-board computers is preparing to launch a “personal cloud” computer called the ZimaCube. It’s basically a network-attached storage device with a choice of Intel Processor N100 or Core i5-1235U processor options, but the system also has a bunch of special features that could make it a multi-purpose PC or networking device.

Those include support for 6 hard drives, up to four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and up to 64GB of RAM. Retail prices are expected to start at $699, but Icewhale Technology is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on November 3, with Early Bird rewards starting at $499 for an entry-level model.

The starting price is for a model with an energy-efficient 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip based on Alder Lake N architecture, while folks who want a higher-performance ZimaCube Pro model with a 15-watt Intel Core i5 chip will end up paying $899 or more during crowdfunding, or $1,199 at retail.

But the processor isn’t the only thing that sets Pro version apart. It also supports up to twice as much RAM, has twice as many Ethernet ports, supports PCIe Gen 4, and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, among other things.

While neither model is as cheap as an entry-level QNAP or Synology NAS, the prices don’t look bad at all for a 6-bay NAS with the kind of flexibility Icewhale is offering in terms of storage, expansion options, and software support.

ZimaCube ZimaCube Pro Processor Intel Processor N100

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.4 GHz

6W TDP Intel Core i5-1235U

10-cores / 12-threads

Up to 4.4 GHz

15W TDP RAM 8GB DDR4 (included)

32GB max (16GB x 2) 16GB DDR5 (included)

64GB max (32GB x 2) Storage 256GB SSD (included)

6 x SATA III bays (2.5″ or 3.5″ drives)

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slots 256GB SSD (included)

6 x SATA III bays (2.5″ or 3.5″ drives)

2 x PCIe NVMe SSD slots

4 x additional NVMe slots PCIe 1 x PCIe Gen 3 x4 1 x PCIe Gen 4 x16

1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4 USB 1 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C

6 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A Ethernet 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet 4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet Video out HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.4 Power 220W (100V – 240V) OS TrueNAS

ZimaOS Cooling Active cooling

2 x 80 x 80mm fans Dimensions 240 x 221 x 220mm

9.45″ x 8.7″ x 8.7″ Weight 5.4 kg

11.9 pounds Crowdfunding price Early Bird: $499

Kickstarter Special: $599 Early Bird: $899

Kickstarter Special: $999 Retail price $699 $1,199

via LinuxGizmos and NAS Compares

