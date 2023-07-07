The Youyeetoo YY3568 is a two-piece development board that consists of a system-on-a-module (SOM) with a Rockchip RK3568 processor and up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, and a carrier board with a bunch of ports and connectors.

It’s available for purchase with prices for a complete kit ranging from $63 for a 2GB/16GB model to $95 for an 8GB/64GB version.

Customers who just want the SOM can also pick one up for $37 to $63, depending on the configuration. I suppose this would let you swap out different SOMs while using the same carrier board, but you could also theoretically use it with a different carrier board if you can find one that supports the module.

The RK3568 processor at the heart of the system features four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores with speeds up to 2 GHz, Mali-G52 EE graphics, and a neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 0.8 TOPS of performance for computer vision and other machine learning tasks.

The carrier board features USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, and headphone jacks, as well as two Gigabit Ethernet ports. There’s also an M.2 2280 slot on the bottom of the board for an optional PCIe 3.0 SSD as well as a SATA 3.0 connector (which needs an adapter board), microSD card reader, and DSI interface.

On the top of the board there’s an M.2 connector for an optional WiFi, Bluetooth, or 4G LTE card (there’s a SIM card slot on the bottom), status LED lights, and a whole bunch of additional interfaces including:

MIPI-CSI (camera)

MIPI-DSI (display)

Touch interface

UART, I2C, and GPIO pins

Fan connector

IR interface

The YY3568 board measures 120 x 88mm (4.7″ x 3.5″) and comes with a 12V/3A power supply, a USB cable, and a heat sink.

The company says the board supports software including Android 11 and Debian 10.

via LinuxGizmos

