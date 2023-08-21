Researchers from Lancaster University have developed a new type of computer memory product that they say combines the best features of DRAM memory and SSD storage…. and then surpasses them.
Like flash storage, ULTRARAM is said to be non-volatile memory. That means it can save data indefinitely without consuming power. According to press materials, data stored in ULTRARAM should still be accessible after more than 1,000 years. But it’s also said to be faster than a typical SSD, with DRAM-like speeds (or faster), while consuming far less power than DRAM.
The technology behind ULTRARAM was actually first unveiled in 2020, and researchers published a paper in 2022 giving it a name and outlining its implantation.
But since then Lancaster University has spun off a startup company called Quinas Technology in hopes of commercializing the memory and bringing it to market. It’s been getting attention this month after winning a “Best in Show” award for “Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup” at the Flash Memory Summit.
For now it still looks like mass production of ULTRARAM could still be years away, and while the technology could eventually be used for personal computers, smartphones, and other consumer devices, it’s likely that it will first show up in data center products, which could benefit greatly from memory that consumes less power than traditional RAM, while offering faster-than-SSD data transfer speeds and non-volatile storage that would prevent data loss in the event of a power cut.
Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard a company claim that it’s next-gen technology would bridge the gap between RAM and SSD storage. Intel once made similar claims about the 3D Xpoint technology underlying its Intel Optane memory products. But those were slow to come to market, never quite lived up to their promise, never particularly widely adopted, and eventually scrapped.
press release via TechRadar and PCGamer
Dang it, I really wish breakthroughs in computing materials would stop. By the time this gets to market for consumer electronics, assuming there’s anything left of that besides smartphones, there’s going to be so much bloat, from millions poorly skilled code monkeys copying together blobs of code from chatgpt-6 running on NVIDIA AI co-processors made with this stuff for memory (unless somehow an actual CUDA competitor appears), that getting windows 15 to run as responsively as 10 does will require this.
It’s not as bad as the prospect of CPUs made partially from LK-99, which would pretty much compel a movement of all executable code to datacenter machines just due to the energy savings, but it’s still a major boost to AI rendering pretty much all somewhat intelligent people except for its rich owners redundant, and due for extermination.