Researchers from Lancaster University have developed a new type of computer memory product that they say combines the best features of DRAM memory and SSD storage…. and then surpasses them.

Like flash storage, ULTRARAM is said to be non-volatile memory. That means it can save data indefinitely without consuming power. According to press materials, data stored in ULTRARAM should still be accessible after more than 1,000 years. But it’s also said to be faster than a typical SSD, with DRAM-like speeds (or faster), while consuming far less power than DRAM.

The technology behind ULTRARAM was actually first unveiled in 2020, and researchers published a paper in 2022 giving it a name and outlining its implantation.

But since then Lancaster University has spun off a startup company called Quinas Technology in hopes of commercializing the memory and bringing it to market. It’s been getting attention this month after winning a “Best in Show” award for “Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup” at the Flash Memory Summit.

For now it still looks like mass production of ULTRARAM could still be years away, and while the technology could eventually be used for personal computers, smartphones, and other consumer devices, it’s likely that it will first show up in data center products, which could benefit greatly from memory that consumes less power than traditional RAM, while offering faster-than-SSD data transfer speeds and non-volatile storage that would prevent data loss in the event of a power cut.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard a company claim that it’s next-gen technology would bridge the gap between RAM and SSD storage. Intel once made similar claims about the 3D Xpoint technology underlying its Intel Optane memory products. But those were slow to come to market, never quite lived up to their promise, never particularly widely adopted, and eventually scrapped.

press release via TechRadar and PCGamer

