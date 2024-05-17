Most of the handheld gaming PCs that have shipped in the last few years have been powered by AMD processors thanks to the lead that company has taken over Intel when it comes to the performance and power efficiency of its mobile chips… especially when it comes to graphics performance.

But with Intel touting recent advancements in its integrated graphics technology, it wasn’t a huge surprise when PC makers began introducing handhelds with Intel Meteor Lake chips earlier this year. But so far they’ve arrived to underwhelming reviews. Maybe the second time will be the charm though? It looks like at least one PC maker plans to unveil a handheld with a next-gen Intel chip in June.

That handheld is the GP10 from a company called Shenzhen Weibu Information Inc, and it recently showed up at the website for the Computex trade show, which is scheduled for June 3 – June 7 this year.

PC World spotted the web page before it was taken down, and at time of publication you can still see an archived version at the Internet Archive.

The GP10 handheld is expected to feature a 10.95 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel, 120 Hz touchscreen display, an Intel Lunar Lake processor (which is the upcoming successor to Meteor Lake), support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory, and an M.2 2280 slot with support for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

Other features are expected to include a USB4 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader and support for WiFi 6.

That’s about all we know for sure at this point, but a picture of the handheld sure makes it look like a tablet with a set of removable controllers. Or maybe those controllers just look like they should be detachable because in order to make them comfortable to hold in your hands during game play, they’re noticeably shorter than the tablet itself, giving the setup a bit of an unbalanced look.

Whether Intel’s Lunar Lake processor will deliver enough of a performance improvement over Meteor Lake to make this device competitive remains to be seen. To be fair, it’s possible that Meteor Lake-powered gaming devices could get better over time: MSI has already released several graphics driver updates that significantly boost performance and stability in certain games. But even with those updates, most of the reviews I’ve seen conclude that the MSI Claw still feels like a beta product at a time when AMD-powered handhelds like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go all offer better performance and battery life.

We should learn more about the GP10 handheld in a few weeks… and maybe we’ll learn more about Intel’s Lunar Lake processors around the same time.

